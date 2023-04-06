While Penn State’s high-flying and lethal offense came to a screeching halt in the first six innings of a tight affair with Delaware State, a developing mentality of trust, authenticity and sticking to strengths allowed a fierce comeback to take center stage.

As Hornets starter Jordan Haddaway posted his best outing of the 2023 campaign and silenced the potent Nittany Lion offense, it was clear to coach Rob Cooper that his players donning the blue and white were pressing instead of playing loose and free.

With an explosive offense that can completely change the complexity of a game with a few towering swings of the bat, Cooper’s club struggled to score runs ahead of the seventh which presented a 2-2 tie. With trust in training and a gritty mentality, Penn State exploded ahead.

Creating a comeback while struggling offensively is a challenging endeavor for any team. For a veteran Nittany Lion squad, it was the team’s mentality that paved the way for four runs in the seventh inning, burying the Hornets and dashing the road squad’s hopes of a key upset win.

While junior right-hander Jaden Henline shined over six innings in his third start, Penn State was unable to give the New Cumberland, Rhode Island, native run support. However, as freshman Bobby Marsh indicated, a “special” lineup was ready to break through with trust as the backbone for an offensive resurgence.

“I mean, earlier in the offseason, we were training really hard just to make game-like things as if it was second nature,” Marsh said. “You got to trust your training, trust all the hardships that you've been through, just know that at the end of the day, you go back on your training and you just gotta believe in yourself.”

Finding ways to win is what cultivates a winning culture, one that Cooper has tried to instill in his group throughout the season. With a veteran driven middle of the lineup, junior Jay Harry, redshirt senior Josh Spiegel and graduate student Grant Norris combined for five hits and four runs, displaying that culture with a gritty mentality.

Within a comeback comes a guiding voice, one that wills the team to victory with vibrant motivation. While Marsh indicated that a common voice of resilience was spread throughout the team, Cooper addressed his players, telling them to stick with it and be authentic.

“We brought them up and I just said, ‘hey look, whatever happens today, we're all gonna be okay, we're gonna keep working, we're gonna keep at it, like we're just pressing right now,’” Cooper said. “I felt like the dugout started to feel a little bit more like itself because they kind of were like, ‘alright, let's just be us.’”

Within that mentality of pressing, Cooper outlined that his players were simply trying to do too much, trying to change the game with one swing instead of trusting the simple aspects of the game like valuing each at-bat to put the ball in play.

Marsh, who’s played in just 14 games with the Nittany Lions, has embodied that trust, learning how unique it is to be in a lineup like Penn State’s which can terrorize opposing pitchers in a multitude of ways.

“Just knowing that we're never not out of it, just to know that our bats are a really special thing, like everyone one through nine can contribute at any given time,” Marsh said. “It doesn't really matter who it is or what situation it is, our bats really contribute.”

While all but one Nittany Lion recorded a hit, Henline’s dominance followed after allowing two runs in the first inning. From that point on, Henline’s poise on the mound fed to the rest of the squad, giving Penn State the confidence it needed to drive a comeback.

Henline continued to post zero after zero on the board, striking out five Hornets and inducing 10 groundouts, allowing his trust in the defense behind him to be the focus in his approach. Henline also knew that with the developed mentality instilled in the team, the Penn State offense can’t be tied down for long.

“Yeah, just trying to keep it as close as I can honestly because I knew our offense is gonna come around eventually,” Henline said. “It's only so long you can hold those guys down so I just did the best I could.”

