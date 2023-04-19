Penn State baseball vs. Delaware State, Harry

Penn State baseball infielder Jay Harry throws the ball to first during their game against Delaware State on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Medlar Field in State College, Pa.

As the weather warms and baseball season rages on, one Nittany Lion has been named to a significant mid-season watchlist.

Amid a dominant junior campaign, junior shortstop Jay Harry was tabbed to the 2023 Brooks Wallace Award Watchlist, the honor presented to the nation's best shortstop.

Leading the blue and white with 45 hits, the Metuchen, New Jersey, native sits among the country's premier shortstops, joining a group led by several projected first round picks.

With a high baseball IQ and old school style, Harry is hitting .321 with 29 RBIs, 11 doubles and five home runs, presenting himself as a consistent bat in coach Rob Cooper's lineup.

In addition to his dominance at the plate, Harry carries a calm and collected defensive presence at shortstop, displaying his range on a nightly basis with just seven errors to his credit.

