Due to weather concerns, Penn State has made some adjustments to its series against Michigan State.
Instead of having a Friday night game, the teams will now play on Monday at 11 a.m., with the other two contests still scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday's game has been moved from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., while Sunday's matchup, scheduled for 1 p.m., is the only game that remains unchanged.
The two squads will face each other for the first time in over a year, with the last matchup being a three-game sweep in favor of the Nittany Lions in 2021.
