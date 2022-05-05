Due to weather concerns, Penn State has made some adjustments to its series against Michigan State.

Instead of having a Friday night game, the teams will now play on Monday at 11 a.m., with the other two contests still scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

🚨Schedule Update🚨Due to anticipated precipitation this weekend, here is our new schedule vs. Michigan State:Saturday, 5/7 at 4 p.m.Sunday, 5/8 at 1 p.m.Monday, 5/9 at 11 a.m.📰 https://t.co/utEt0Fhctq#WeAre pic.twitter.com/CVGC2hRV0c — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) May 5, 2022

Saturday's game has been moved from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., while Sunday's matchup, scheduled for 1 p.m., is the only game that remains unchanged.

The two squads will face each other for the first time in over a year, with the last matchup being a three-game sweep in favor of the Nittany Lions in 2021.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE