The Nittany Lions are set to open up their Big Ten schedule with a road trip to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to face the Wolverines.

Penn State enters the series with a record of 12-5, riding a three-game winning streak with two wins at home against Georgetown and one against Binghamton.

Here’s a look at how the Nittany Lions match up with the Wolverines.

Michigan will enter the series with a record of 9-11. The Wolverines come in having dropped two games in a row to Akron and Bradley on their home field.

The Nittany Lions will face junior pitcher Connor O’Halloran in the first game of the series at 4 p.m. on Friday.

O’Halloran has been one of the best pitchers in the Big Ten up to this point. He’s first in the conference in strikeouts and has posted the second-best ERA in the conference of 1.62 through 33 and one-third innings of work.

Penn State will most likely start junior pitcher Travis Luensmann on Friday. Luensmann has reliably delivered solid performances for the Nittany Lions so far this season. He has an ERA of 2.59 through 24 and one-third innings of work for the blue and white.

For the 2 p.m. matchup on Saturday, the Wolverines will most likely throw junior pitcher Chase Allen, who has an ERA of 5.88 through 26 innings for the Wolverines.

The Nittany Lions could counter with graduate transfer pitcher Daniel Ouderkirk. The former West Virginia pitcher has been very reliable for the Nittany Lions throughout the season so far. He has an ERA of 3.04 through 23 and two-thirds innings. He is also second in the Big Ten in strikeouts.

For the final game of the series at 1 p.m. on Sunday, the Wolverines will look to pitch senior pitcher Jacob Denner. Denner has an ERA of 5.40 through 23 and one-third innings so far this season.

Penn State’s probable starter for Sunday’s game is sophomore pitcher Tommy Molsky. Molsky has an ERA of 7.15 through 11 and one-third innings of work for the Nittany Lions so far this season.

One Michigan hitter to keep an eye on is sophomore catcher Joe Longo. The sophomore has a batting average of .354 so far this season to go along with a .906 OPS.

Penn State will look to keep graduate transfer infielder Cody Jefferis off the bases, as he leads the Wolverines in steals with five on the year so far.

The Nittany Lions’ bats will look to take advantage of a Michigan pitching staff that has recorded the third-worst ERA in the conference so far this season.

Junior Kyle Hannon will look to add to his team-leading five homers and 13 stolen bases, which are tied for the most in the Big Ten.

Two other hitters the Wolverines will have to look out for are junior shortstop Jay Harry and graduate transfer Thomas Bramley.

Harry leads the Nittany Lions with 17 RBIs through the season thus far. Additionally, he leads the team in hits with 22.

Michigan will also need to keep senior outfielder Johnny Piacentino off the bases, as he has swiped six bags so far this year.

Some of Penn State’s arms that’ll come out of the bullpen include senior Jordan Morales, junior Jaden Henline and graduate transfer Steven Miller, all of whom have been able to give the Nittany Lions innings when needed.

Michigan’s bullpen will consist of senior Noah Rennard, junior Ahmad Harajli and freshman Mitch Voit. Voit has been quite impressive for the Wolverines out of the pen, having posted an ERA of 1.46 through 12 and one-third innings of work.

