Penn State baseball set to take on Pitt at PNC Park in May

Penn State is headed to the big leagues — for a day at least.

The Nittany Lions will battle in-state rival Pittsburgh May 17 at PNC Park.

The blue and white leads the 135-game series 88-46-1. The Nittany Lions last played the Panthers in 2019, splitting the series with one win each.

This will be the third time the Nittany Lions play in the Pirates’ stadium, meeting West Virginia in 2017 and again in 2019.

Since exclusively playing Big Ten opponents last year, new and some returning players will play one of their first games against an ACC opponent in an MLB stadium.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

State College Spikes announce 80-game schedule for 2022 season Though it may still be 2021, the State College Spikes announced their schedule for the summe…