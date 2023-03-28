As Penn State surrendered its first sweep of the season to Michigan, the Nittany Lions’ nine- game homestand kicks off with a Keystone State battle and more Big Ten play on the horizon.

The blue and white is set to welcome longtime rival Pitt to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for the first time since 2019 at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Then, 12-8 Penn State will continue conference action with a three-game set against Indiana this weekend.

With Pennsylvania bragging rights on the line, the Nittany Lions will need to bounce back after dropping three games to the Wolverines, continuing its 12-year winless drought in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Despite being outscored 25-7 in the first two contests and scraping across just eight runs during the weekend, the potent Penn State offense was silenced by a talented Michigan pitching core led by junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran who leads the Big Ten in strikeouts.

As Penn State has lost 13 of its last 14 games to Michigan, a nail-biting 3-1 defeat to the Wolverines on Sunday saw another strong performance from junior right-hander Jaden Henline who picked up the quality start, allowing just two runs in six innings of action.

With Pitt looking to establish its footing as the calendar starts to flip to April, Indiana has capitalized on a strong start of its own, featuring a record 10 games over .500. In a crucial bounce-back week, Penn State will have to battle its recent struggles against the Hoosiers and fight for Pennsylvania dominance.

Pitt

Sitting at 11-10, the Panthers have won three of their last four games and hold a 3-4 conference mark following a series win against Virginia Tech. Since 2006, Penn State holds a 12-7 record against Pitt, including a 19-6 comeback win at PNC Park last season that saw the Nittany Lions score 14 runs in the top of the ninth inning.

With coach Mike Bell in his fifth year at the helm, Pitt’s lineup features a core with veteran transfers and promising youngsters, consistently presenting itself as a team that can get on base at an elite level, ranking third as a unit in walks across the ACC.

After spending three seasons at Central Connecticut State, senior slugger Noah Martinez is the focal point of the Pitt offense, pacing the Panthers with a .351 batting average, six home runs and 26 RBIs.

Following a pair of seasons at Northwestern, senior catcher and infielder Jack Anderson is in his second season with Pitt after a stop at junior college school State College of Florida. As the only other Panther hitting over .300, Anderson is second on the team with a .455 on-base percentage.

In his fifth season with Pitt, former All-ACC player and graduate student Sky Duff is another key veteran who can put the ball in play and get on base at a high level. With a .282 average and .421 on-base percentage, the Shamong, New Jersey, native leads the club with eight doubles.

Leading the talented young nucleus is 5-foot-9 freshman utilityman AJ Nessler and Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, native CJ Funk. With Nessler hitting .280, Funk has found consistent at-bats as a junior after ranking sixth in the ACC with a .476 on-base percentage last season.

On the mound, Pitt is looking for consistency. Ranking last in the ACC in ERA, mainstay starters like junior right-handers Kyle Mosley and Jack Sokol hold a 6.65 and 7.82 ERA, respectively.

Indiana

With the Nittany Lions hosting Indiana for their first Big Ten home series, the Hoosiers head to Happy Valley hot, winning their last eight games, including a sweep of Ohio State.

With a 17-7 overall record, Indiana has played some of the top teams in the country, picking up signature wins against Texas and Auburn with a loss to perennial power East Carolina.

The Hoosiers are led by Youngstown State transfer and fifth-year infielder Phillip Glasser, who ranks 25th in the country with a .432 batting average. While Glasser boasts a .517 on-base percentage with 41 hits, the Hoosiers are also led by senior outfielder Hunter Jessee, who boasts a .316 average.

Indiana also carries a pair of impact freshmen with infielder Tyler Cerny and outfielder Devin Taylor. As the former holds a .333 average with 26 hits, the latter is hitting .404 with four home runs, which is tied with 2022 third-team All-Big Ten selection catcher Matthew Ellis for the team lead.

Adding on to the young core of talent is sophomore catcher Brock Tibbitts and sophomore infielder Josh Pyne who were both All-Big Ten freshman team selections in 2022. With Tibbitts hitting .322 with three home runs and 27 RBIs, Pyne is hitting .283 with 19 RBIs.

On the mound, Western Kentucky transfer and starter Luke Sinnard has been an anchor for the Hoosiers and ranks second in the Big Ten with 47 strikeouts.

With junior right-hander Seti Manase, sophomore lefty Ryan Kraft and redshirt-senior right-hander Craig Yoho all having ERA’s under 2.1, Penn State will need to rise to the challenge and right the ship offensively to take down the Panthers and Hoosiers.

