Penn State is set to have four crucial games this week, one against rival West Virginia on Tuesday before traveling to West Lafayette, Indiana, to take on Purdue in a pivotal Big Ten conference weekend series.

The blue and white looks to win its first Big Ten matchup of the year and improve upon its 1-5 conference record so far this season.

The team will attempt to carry its momentum from its three-game sweep against Delaware State into this week.

West Virginia

When these two teams met last year, they split their two games. Penn State won at West Virginia, and West Virginia won at Penn State.

The Mountaineers have compiled a 23-9 record overall while going 3-3 in Big 12 play.

Penn State enters the game with a 17-11 record overall while going 1-5 in Big Ten play.

West Virginia will likely start freshman right-hander Gavin Van Kempen, who has an ERA of 6.19 so far this year through 16 innings pitched.

Some West Virginia bats to look out for include sophomore JJ Wetherholt, who’s hitting an astronomical .448 so far this season, redshirt senior Caleb McNeely and sophomore first baseman Grant Hussey.

Coach Rob Cooper will likely counter with redshirt-freshman right-hander Ben DeMell. DeMell has an ERA of 9.37 this year through 16 and one-third innings pitched.

Purdue

Purdue heads into the series with Penn State having a record of 14-16 and 5-4 in conference play.

For Friday’s matchup against Purdue, Penn State’s probable starter will be ace junior right-hander Travis Luensmann.

Luensmann has been lights out for Penn State this year with an ERA of 2.95 through 36 and two-thirds innings pitched as well as 43 strikeouts.

Purdue will most likely counter Luensmann with sophomore right-hander Khal Stephen. Stephen has an ERA of 4.58 this season through 39 and one-third innings of work.

For Saturday’s game, Penn State will likely throw graduate transfer right-hander Daniel Ouderkirk.

Ouderkirk has been a reliable No. 2 guy for Penn State so far this season. The main problems he’s had this year have been control issues.

While he does strike out many hitters, Ouderkirk’s control struggles have plagued him all season long. The West Virginia transfer has walked the fifth-most batters in the Big Ten with 24 and leads the conference with 10 hit-by pitches.

Ouderkirk will need to bring his control with him to West Lafayette for the Nittany Lions to win this series.

Purdue will likely counter Ouderkirk with junior left-hander Jonathan Blackwell. Blackwell has compiled an ERA of 3.50 through 43 and two-thirds innings pitched this season.

For Sunday’s game, Penn State will most likely start left-hander Jordan Morales. Morales has compiled an ERA of 4.99 through 30 and two-thirds innings of work this year for the Nittany Lions.

Purdue will likely counter Morales with junior right-hander Kyle Iwinski. Iwinski has an ERA of 4.05 through 33 and one-third innings of work this year for the Boilermakers.

Penn State will need its offense to perform at a high level to knock off Purdue on the road. So far this season, the Nittany Lions’ offense has been highly consistent in its ability to put big numbers on the scoreboard.

Some Penn State bats to watch in this series include senior Thomas Bramley, graduate transfer Grant Norris and redshirt senior Josh Spiegel.

Some of Purdue’s most lethal bats include fifth-year senior Evan Albrecht, who’s hitting a team-leading .362 on the year, redshirt junior Paul Toetz and senior outfielder Jake Jarvis.

