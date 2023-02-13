Penn State starts its season this week, and there will be plenty of interesting matchups throughout the year.

The Nittany Lions will start off their season on the road in Coral Gables, Florida, to take on Miami for a three-game weekend series from Feb. 17-19.

Miami begins the season ranked No. 18 in the preseason coaches poll. This will be an early test for the Nittany Lions right off the bat.

After playing the Hurricanes, the Nittany Lions will travel to North Carolina to face off against Maine, Northern Illinois, Monmouth, Wagner, Dartmouth, Holy Cross, North Carolina and Brown.

The blue and white will have its first home game on March 15 against Navy. Big Ten play will begin on March 24 when the Nittany Lions travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to take on the Wolverines for a weekend series.

After traveling to Michigan, the Nittany Lions will be at home for a nine-game home stand that will feature a Big Ten weekend series against Indiana, along with games against rivals Pitt and West Virginia.

From April 14-16, the Nittany Lions will travel to West Lafayette, Indiana, to face off against Purdue before coming back home again for a Big Ten series against Ohio State from April 21-23.

After facing the Buckeyes, the Nittany Lions will travel to Morgantown, West Virginia, to take on the Mountaineers for the second time on April 25.

Penn State will then host Iowa for a Big Ten series from April 28-30 before going out on an eight-game road trip where it’ll face Rutgers, Omaha, Nebraska and Pitt.

The Nittany Lions will then finish out the season with a final Big Ten home series against rival and defending Big Ten Tournament champion Maryland.

The 2023 Big Ten Tournament will be hosted in Omaha, Nebraska, this year from May 24-28, which will be followed by NCAA Regionals from June 2-5.

The Nittany Lions will look to have their first winning record since 2016, not including the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season.

The most interesting matchup for Penn State is its series against No. 18 Miami and No. 14 Maryland. Marquee weekday matchups include No. 12 North Carolina on March 8, West Virginia on April 11 and 25, and Pitt on March 28 and May 16.

The Nittany Lions will look to break their losing streak against Miami. This series will also be a good matchup for both in an intriguing early season clash between two Power Five teams.

This matchup will also be a homecoming for 10th-year head coach Rob Cooper, as he played and coached for Miami early in his career.

Cooper was also a graduate assistant for Miami from 1994-95, and he helped the Hurricanes to two College World Series berths.

From May 5-16, the Nittany Lions will go on a critical road trip that will be highly influential as to whether they’ll qualify for the Big Ten Tournament or NCAA Tournament.

Penn State will need to play more consistent ball against a tough schedule if it wants to make a return to the conference tournament come the end of May.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State baseball looks to improve with stellar pitching mound With the 2023 season on the horizon, Penn State looks to improve from its 26-29 season in 20…