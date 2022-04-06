Coach Rob Cooper slipped on his gloves and strapped on his safety goggles as he conducted his latest experiment on Penn State’s lineup.

Wednesday night’s nonconference clash presented the perfect opportunity for the ninth-year head coach to give lesser-used players an opportunity to shine.

Slotted into the bottom of the order was sophomore catcher Tyson Cooper and freshman second baseman Derek Cease, who each made their fifth start of the season.

On the mound, freshman Anthony Steele made his first career start as pitcher. His reliever, senior Blaise Sclafani, appeared for the fourth time this year.

All four of these players made their mark in Penn State’s 7-6 win over Bucknell — in both good and bad ways.

For Steele, it was a start to forget.

The Connecticut native earned just one out before being pulled off the bump. In that span, he allowed two hits, two walks and a hit by pitch. Five of the Bison’s six runs Wednesday were charged to Steele.

Although it “didn’t go the way [Penn State] wanted,” Rob was quick to support his young pitcher.

“This is part of the growing pains,” Rob said. “He’s trying to navigate being a DI player, and we’ve asked a lot of him.”

Following Steele, Sclafani produced similar results. The UMass Lowell transfer faced three batters, walking them all. His brief outing would end there.

After a nightmarish five-run top of the inning, the blue and white needed an immediate boost to get back into the game.

The home team got that and then some.

While the front half of the order’s impact can’t be understated, it was the back half that brought on some welcome surprises for the Nittany Lions.

Tyson Cooper, who entered the game without a hit all season, contributed two singles to a 16-hit tally for Penn State.

Along with his younger brother, Jake, the Cooper brothers have been primarily depth players in their father’s scheme. Tyson may have carved himself a role with his performance on Wednesday, though.

Rob described his eldest son as “a Swiss Army Knife” after making the move from second base to catcher, a last minute lineup change prior to first pitch.

Junior catcher Matt Wood, who played as a DH against the Bison, was also impressed by Tyson’s play as a backstop.

“The way Tyson caught, those things tend to go unnoticed,” Wood said. “But knowing you can trust the guys to do the little things goes a long way.”

Next in line was Cease, who stepped up in a big way from the nine-slot.

The 5-foot-8 freshman boosted his batting average from .059 to .143 after snagging two base hits.

Getting on base is one thing, but where Cease really made his mark was on the base paths.

Twice, Cease read balls in the dirt thrown by Bucknell pitchers, giving him the opportunity to dash for second base. He would eventually cross home plate for a run in both innings that he stole.

“He did things base-running wise that completely changed the game,” Rob said. “That’s a really good baseball player.”

Wood, who’s no stranger to being on base with his .486 OBP, took notice of the young buck’s base-running skills as well.

“The things [Cease] did aren’t going to be in the headlines, but they were one of the main reasons that we won,” Wood said.

On a night where the blue and white gave players like Johnny Piacentino and Ben Kailher a rest, Tyson and Cease picked up the pieces both at the plate and in the field.

The competition only gets more intense for Penn State this weekend, as a three-game series with Northwestern looms.

Coming off of one of the best offensive outputs of the season, Wood said he believes his team can keep its foot on the gas pedal.

“We’re expecting a competitive series, and we’re prepared,” Wood said. “I like where we’re at right now.”

