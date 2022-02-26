Penn State had its final game in its trip to Cary, North Carolina, canceled.

The Nittany Lions' matchup with William and Mary for Sunday was called off because of weather concerns.

Our game vs. William & Mary, scheduled for Sunday, has been canceled due to weather concerns. We're back in action next weekend at No. 4 Virginia, beginning on Friday at 3 p.m.#WeArehttps://t.co/o5YhR1nshU — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) February 27, 2022

The blue and white has won two of its last three games after splitting its doubleheader with Maine on Saturday.

Penn State will take on No. 4-ranked Virginia in Charlottesville next weekend.

