For the third straight day, Penn State clashed with Milwaukee, looking to remain undefeated at home this season.

In Game 1 of the series, Travis Luensmann, Tyler Shingledecker, and Jaden Henline pitched well, allowing only four runs on ten hits, walking one while racking up 12 punchouts.

In Game 2, It was Tommy Molsky, Jordan Morales, and Steven Miller who led the way, giving up only one earned run on three hits. The trio struck out 11 and walked three.

After using just six pitchers in the first two games, the Nittany Lions cycled through eight pitchers in Game 3. They allowed 12 runs on 12 hits.

The starter, Mason Mellott, was taken out with one out in the first. No pitcher went longer than Ryan Partridge, who pitched two and two-thirds.

The drastic shift in pitching performance led to an embarrassing loss for the blue and white, to ruin an otherwise solid weekend of games.

Offensively, Penn State failed to produce any runs, gathering only four hits and no walks. The team didn’t get its first hit until the fifth inning.

Outfielder Cole Bartels noted the team as a whole needed to do better.

“I think you just have to get it out of your memory, take what you can from it and go forward. I think it’s really important to learn from the experience,” Bartels said. “Hopefully, some guys can take away from some mistakes made today and better themselves.”

Bartels expressed hope the team would be “ready to play” on Tuesday, when Youngstown State comes to State College for a single matchup.

When talking about the mentality at the plate after going down by four in the first, Bartels admitted it made the situation tougher.

“It shouldn’t really have an impact,” Bartels said. “Hitters should be able to do their job when it matters, but in baseball and sports, winning and playing well is kind of contagious. I think sometimes it has a bit of an unconscious effect on us.”

The graduate student said he believes the veterans will help the team rally moving forward.

“I think it starts with the older guys. The leaders need to communicate that [the loss] was unacceptable,” Bartels said. “Going forward, we should make better plays, have a better offensive approach, pitch a little better, and regroup mentally. Get everyone on board.”

Coach Rob Cooper also addressed the team’s shortcomings following the game.

“When you walk 10 guys, you got no shot of winning,” Cooper said.

Cooper also stressed the importance of getting ahead early in the pitch count.

“You got to get ahead of guys. When you have leverage counts as a pitcher, you got to put guys away,” Coopersaid.

Of the 10 walks the team allowed in the loss, six came with full counts.

When asked about the team’s lack of control from the mound, Cooper said, “It was everything.”

Entering Sunday’s game, the team had 157 strikeouts through 16 games, good for an average of 9.8 per game. In the final game of the series against the Panthers, Penn State managed just four strikeouts.

With Big Ten play just around the corner, Cooper touched on the importance of improving the pitching.

“Those guys who pitched today are guys we’re going to need,” Cooper said, “So they’ve got to learn from it and get better.”

