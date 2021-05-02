Penn State hit a milestone Sunday after completing its first series sweep of the season against Michigan State, securing a 5-3 victory.

After a 27-run outburst on Saturday, Penn State jumped out to another early lead against the Spartans Sunday.

Unlike Saturday, Penn State didn’t have double-digit runs after two innings. Instead, it was a pitcher’s duel for the first portion of the game.

The Nittany Lions recorded three hits and produced a run in the bottom of the first, but the offense went quiet until the fifth inning.

On the other side, Penn State starter Kyle Virbitsky held Michigan State scoreless until the top of the fifth.

Virbitsky worked two quick outs, but a walk and a hit by pitch opened the floodgates for the Spartans. Two hits and an error allowed three runs to come across and Michigan State to take its first lead of the game.

In the bottom half of the inning, Penn State stormed right back. A single and a hit by pitch led to a two-run double by catcher Matt Wood with no outs, but the rally ended there.

Michigan State posed a major threat in the sixth after working two base hits, but Virbitsky grabbed a strikeout after falling behind in the count to get out of the inning.

The Nittany Lions took advantage of Virbitsky’s big strikeout and pushed across a run with some small ball in the bottom of the sixth. A single, a bunt and another single manufactured the lead-taking score.

Penn State saw a two-out scare in the seventh after Virbitsky’s day was done, but Logan Evans and Hutch Gagnon were able to work out of it.

After a controversial caught stealing led to coach Rob Cooper being ejected, the Nittany Lions manufactured another run of insurance with a single, walk and another single in the bottom of the eighth.

Mason Mellott came on in relief with a save opportunity in the ninth. He gave up a single and a walk before working two strikeouts to put the game on ice.

Virbitsky sharp

Aside from the fifth inning, Virbitsky had his whole arsenal working Sunday.

He had to work hard, racking up 104 pitches through six innings of work. Virbitsky did however work to the tune of seven strikeouts while issuing three walks and a hit by pitch.

Through the first four innings, Virbitsky worked relatively cleanly, mixing up his pitch timing and working fastballs and curveballs around the zone.

The fifth was the only blemish for Virbitsky, and the biggest part of the damage came thanks to an unearned run. The Spartans threatened again in the sixth, but Virbitsky shut it down to put a ribbon on his outing.

Offense goes old school

For most of the day, Penn State’s hitters had a hard time picking up on the pitch arsenal of Michigan State starter Sam Benschoter.

The Nittany Lions were able to tag him for four earned runs though, thanks to a good bit of small ball.

The only extra-base hits for Penn State were the pair of RBI doubles, but each of the runners who scored reached initially on singles or walks.

In total, Penn State scored five runs on 10 hits with no long balls and only two extra-base hits.

Bullpen closes it

Penn State has had its fair share of bullpen issues throughout the season, but such wasn’t the case Sunday.

Evans came on after Virbitsky and worked two quick outs, but a hit and a hit by pitch forced Penn State to turn to Gagnon.

Gagnon had perhaps his best outing of the season, going one and one third innings while inducing weak contact and only giving up one hit.

Then, Mellott came on for the second time in the weekend and was able to secure his second save of the season.

