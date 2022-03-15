After nearly a month away from Happy Valley, Penn State will finally get to play in its own ballpark.

The Nittany Lions’ 14-game road trip didn’t treat them too well, going 5-9. But on a brighter note, coach Rob Cooper’s squad is coming off a series victory over UMass, including a 1-0 win that was likely the team’s best pitching performance this season, despite an embattled unit.

The blue and white will get the opportunity to find some consistency, with four games at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. It’ll meet Niagara on Wednesday, followed by a three-game stretch against Milwaukee on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

As its Big Ten opening series against Rutgers looms in the near future, the blue and white hopes to build confidence in some lower stake games.

The Purple Eagles, Penn State’s first opponent, enter the midweek game with a 2-11 mark, being outscored 123-46 in that span.

That being said, Niagara is riding the highs of its second victory of the season, an 8-5 decision against Bucknell.

With a combined batting average of .220, the Purple Eagle bats haven’t caught fire this season, but there are still some potential threats in their lineup.

Infielder Josh Marchese and outfielder Dawson Bailey have combined for seven home runs on the season, with Dawson posting a team-best eight RBIs.

Meanwhile, the pitching staff does have a gem in it, despite allowing nearly 10 runs per game.

The top arm on the mound for Niagara has been Marcus Cashman. The junior has made three starts this season, going 16 innings while allowing just eight hits. He has allowed an opposing batting average of .148 with a WHIP of 1.04.

The Nittany Lions are favored to navigate past these Niagara bright spots and take their sixth win of the season.

At the end of the week, Milwaukee will come to State College with an up-and-down, 5-6 start to the year.

After opening their season with a dominant sweep of Alabama A&M, the Panthers lost six of their last eight, including a five-game losing skid against Arizona and BYU.

Offensively, Milwaukee has impressed, with junior Aaron Chapman leading the way. Starting all 11 games this season, Chapman leads the team in batting average (.333) and hits (16).

On the bump, sophomore pitcher Riley Frey is coming off an impressive start against Dayton, where he earned eight strikeouts and gave up just three hits in a six inning effort.

The blue and white is likely to see Frey this weekend and hopes to avoid a repeat performance from the left-handed ace.

As the four-game week approaches, Cooper’s team needs to focus on finding consistency across the ballpark.

Last weekend’s series against UMass exemplified how uneven the Nittany Lions have been in 2022.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

The first game of the weekend, a 10-6 victory, showed the offense’s potential.

The team had a total of 12 hits during the game, including three from outfielder Johnny Piacentino, and two each for Cole Bartels, Jay Harry, Josh Spiegel and Matt Wood.

The second game was lopsided in opposite fashion, as the blue and white fell 11-4.

Neither the pitching nor the batting was the problem in this loss — the culprit was sloppy play.

Six unearned runs and six errors are a recipe for disaster on the diamond and allowed an otherwise close game to get away in a hurry.

In the deciding game of the series, Penn State pitched a 1-0 shutout.

The pitching combination of Mason Mellott, Tyler Shingledecker and Jaden Henline held UMass to just one hit all day.

Despite this defensive dominance, the Nittany Lions couldn’t pull away, getting just one run off of a first-inning home run from Wood.

In a three-game span, Penn State flashed offensive firepower and pitching potential, yet it showed head-scratching errors and missed opportunities.

If Cooper’s team can maintain the quality play while limiting the mistakes, the team has a chance to cap nonconference play with some victories.

With the week promising warm, pleasant weather, Penn State hopes it can begin to blossom into a consistent unit.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE