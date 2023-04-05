As Penn State took a one-run lead going into the ninth inning, it held all the momentum, needing just three outs to put an end to a wild affair.

Sophomore right-hander Tommy Molsky surrendered the lead; his inability to hold the advantage embodied a night of struggles from the Nittany Lions’ pitching staff.

In that ninth inning, Molsky watched a long fly ball sail over the right field wall and as Bucknell exploded out of the dugout, the Bison took a 17-14 lead, one they would hold to the end. With another explosive offensive night by its opponent, Penn State has allowed double-digit runs in four of its last eight games.

However, the Nittany Lions showed their offensive resilience all night long, mounting several comebacks that included at least one run in four consecutive innings and a six-run eighth inning that put the blue and white ahead.

Despite the offensive display, coach Rob Cooper’s pitching core continued to falter as five of the eight pitchers used in the contest allowed at least two runs, including Molsky who allowed four runs in the ninth, recording just one out in the final frame and allowing the chance to close the contest out to fall by the wayside.

While Cooper expressed his displeasure with his teams at-bats despite another strong day at the plate, finding consistency on the mound continues to be a challenge as the Nittany Lions have allowed 39 runs in the last two games, guiding Cooper to say, “good teams don’t even give up 39 runs in seven games.”

“This isn't just a pitching thing, this is a team thing, this is a coaching thing, we're all on this, this isn't just the players,” Cooper said. “I gotta figure out a way to get back connected with them and get them to believe that they're really, really good.”

When an offense has the ability to turn a game on its head and post big innings like the blue and white has shown throughout the 2023 campaign, a lockdown pitching core is the recipe for success and while the Nittany Lions have several lockdown pitchers, that recipe is still under development.

After senior left-hander Kellan Tulio allowed four runs in a one and one-third innings start, junior righty Chad Rogers allowed three runs in that same amount of innings. Junior outfielder Billy Gerlott praised redshirt freshman Ben DeMell, and Gerlott mirrored Cooper’s message that while the pitching needs to improve, smart at-bats needs to be a key focus.

“We just gotta get ahead of hitters, gotta finish hitters and play better defense,” Gerlott said. “We gotta be better with situational hitting and that goes for me as well, I struck out with the bases loaded in like the second or third inning. I don't want to say that if I get a hit there the game turns out different but I just think we have to be better all around.”

Cooper illustrated that his team needs to continue playing with “pride,” a term that holds a strong correlation to playing with no excuses, a determination to play with heart and a sense of competitiveness.

With a team ERA of 5.62 which is inflated by several members of the bullpen, a continuous competition will carry on amongst the Nittany Lions pitchers, one that could carve an increase in innings if a pitcher is throwing well.

“You know, everybody struggles in this game, it happens, it’s why it's the hardest game out there to play because it's a mental grind,” Cooper said. “Feeling sorry for yourself and not giving yourself a chance to compete isn't the answer and so we're going to keep at it. Again, I have seen our team do it against really good teams but it's not good right now.”

On the horizon for Penn State is a nonconference series with Delaware State, a series that could feature key opportunities for relievers to secure a consistent role and the potential to pitch in high leverage situations.

In a game with 31 total runs, Gerlott called the contest, “Mayhem at the Med” as the Nittany Lions and Bison played in an offensive onslaught, a trading of punches that didn't end until Bucknell’s Sean Keys blasted a game sealing home run off Molsky. Despite the loss, Gerlott is confident the pitching and hitting will rebound.

“We got guys that are hungry, we got guys that want to win, we got guys that wanna throw, we got guys that want to hit and at the end of the day, we're the Penn State Nittany Lions, nobody believes that we can do anything but we got each other in the locker room,” Gerlott said.

