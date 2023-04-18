As a cold April wind nipped at the players and created rosy red cheeks, a chilly and crisp Tuesday night featured a wild affair.

Avenging its 2-1 defeat to Youngstown State from last season, the Nittany Lions climbed back from a three-run deficit to pick up a thrilling 10-8 win and the programs fourth 20-win season in the Rob Cooper era which expands a decade.

As all but one Nittany Lion in the starting lineup posted a hit, a two-run double by freshman Bobby Marsh in the bottom of the eighth capped off a signature Penn State comeback to give the Nittany Lions its 11th game with double-digit runs.

“I mean, we're a bunch of grinders,” Marsh said. “We never really are out of a game until the final out is done. No matter what, we're going to keep on battling, it doesn't really matter. Regardless, we're just going to try and get the job done as best as we can.”

In addition to opportunistic hitting that featured a .467 average with runners in scoring position, the blue and white were led by a pair of catalysts as senior outfielder Johnny Piacentino and graduate student infielder Grant Norris both posted two RBIs.

Looking to bounce back following back-to-back one-run losses to drop the series at Purdue, redshirt freshman right-hander Ben DeMell took the mound for his fourth start of the 2023 campaign.

Despite a pair of strikeouts from DeMell, Youngstown State capitalized in the top of the first inning courtesy of Braeden and Padraig O’Shaughnessy who put the family connection on full display, generating the first run of the contest to give the road squad a 1-0 advantage.

Battling the potent Penn State offense, redshirt junior left-hander Kenny Misik struggled in the bottom of the first as Marsh extended his RBI streak to six games, driving in Kyle Hannon who recorded his 24th stolen base.

The Nittany Lions continued to threaten in the inning as Piacentino made his return for the first time since April 2 with a sacrifice fly. Norris added on with an RBI single down the first-base line to put Penn State ahead 3-1.

“Yeah, so I was just trying to be myself and not overthink anything,” Piacentino said. “Just whatever happened result-wise, just go on to the next and just stick with my approach of staying soft and try to hit the ball to the big part of the field.”

The Penguins continued to attack DeMell with five runs in the top of the second. In the road squad’s offensive flurry, a two-run double from Trey Law, a sacrifice fly from Braeden O’Shaughnessy and an error from Thomas Bramley — which led to Cooper’s ejection — saw Youngstown State go ahead 6-3.

In his start of two and two-third innings, DeMell allowed six runs with just two of those earned runs. In addition to eight hits, the redshirt freshman hit a pair of batters and struggled with control and command throughout the outing.

With the bases loaded and no one out in the bottom of the third, Norris posted his second RBI of the game with a walk. Despite a double play from Tayven Kelley which scored a run, Piacentino scored on a wild pitch to tie the contest 6-6.

Following a miscue by Penn State right-hander Connor Throneberry which allowed a Penguins run to score in the fifth, junior righty Carson Kohls escaped a bases loaded situation with a double play.

Despite struggling to score for three consecutive innings, Penn State evened the score at 8-8 in the bottom of the seventh behind an RBI ground-rule double from Bramley and an infield single from Piacentino who recorded his second RBI of the game.

Keeping the Penguins at bay out of the bullpen, senior left-hander Ryan Partridge was strong in relief, posting two and one-third innings of work and allowing just one run, giving the Penn State offense the chance to climb back in the contest.

In the bottom of the eighth, Marsh put the Nittany Lions in the lead for the first time since the first inning and with a two-run double, the freshman put the cardiac cats ahead 10-8 three outs away from its 20th win.

Sophomore Anthony Steele shut the door on Youngstown State in the ninth inning, giving the right-hander his first career win on the mound.

“I love these guys, and we're a talented team,” Cooper said. “We gotta get back that kind of killer instinct that we had at the beginning of the year because when we do, we're really good, we're really good and that's who these guys can be. It's a team that I want to coach for as long as I can so we just got to keep at it.”

