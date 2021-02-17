Penn State’s success during the condensed 2020 season can be summed up in two words: dominant pitching.

The Nittany Lions’ starting rotation, led by pitchers Bailey Dees and Conor Larkin, was one of the most potent groups in the Big Ten last season.

Coach Rob Cooper’s staff led the conference in team ERA with a stout 2.16, more than a run lower than second-place Iowa.

Heading into 2021, the rotation is loaded once again with returners across the board. Here’s a few of the names that could significantly impact the blue and white’s performance on the mound.

Bailey Dees, junior

Dees was the workhorse in 2020 as he toed the rubber five times, the most of any Penn State starter.

Dees made the most of those five starts, holding opponents to a woeful .149 batting average while totaling a 1.88 ERA (seventh in the Big Ten).

The 6-foot-8 right-hander has received in-game experience since his freshman year in 2018, including a top-10 finish in the Big Ten for strikeouts per nine innings during his sophomore campaign.

Now entering his fourth year with the program, Dees is a veteran leader at the top of the rotation who could be in line to put up some eye-popping numbers in 2021.

Conor Larkin, junior

Larkin slotted in as the second half of Penn State’s one-two punch at the top of the rotation.

Like Dees, Larkin garnered a handful of starts in 2018 as a freshman, where he finished with just a 1-2 record.

The experience as a youngster seems to have paid off though, as he went 4-2 while only walking 11 batters throughout 48.2 innings pitched.

He made another jump in 2020 when he finished with four starts, which was tied for second-most on the team only to Dees. However, Larkin outpaced his counterpart with a 1.69 ERA that was good for sixth in the Big Ten.

The righty also showed off a high strikeout potential, as he totaled 28 in 21.1 innings pitched.

Larkin has demonstrated a trend of getting better after each year. If his fourth season in Happy Valley continues that upward trajectory, he and Dees could make for one of the premier starting pitching duos in the country.

Kyle Virbitsky, junior

If it wasn’t already clear Penn State possesses a deeply-experienced rotation, Kyle Virbitsky is also in the fold, as he is entering his fourth season after starting four games in 2020.

He didn’t get as much starting experience as Dees and Larkin early on, only totaling two starts in 2018 and 2019. Still, he did earn four saves in his sophomore season.

In 2020, he was thrust into a starting role, where he posted a subpar 4.02 ERA. Despite allowing significantly more runs than his rotation counterparts, Virbitsky was able to hold opposing batters to a solid .207 batting average.

Virbitsky additionally posted a high strikeout rate, tallying 18 over just 15.2 innings. However, this was a bit of a double-edged sword, as he also walked seven batters.

If the 6-foot-7 righty can build on his strikeout potential while capturing more consistency inside of the strike zone, he can be a lethal third option to eat up innings for Cooper and the Nittany Lions.

Hutch Gagnon, sophomore

Hutch Gagnon held a unique spot in 2020’s rotation as he was the only left-handed pitcher to start a game.

The 6-foot-3 lefty had two starts and a pair of relief appearances while finishing with a 3.21 ERA.

Gagnon also showed the potential to strikeout opponents at a high rate with 17 in just 14 innings pitched. But he gave up the highest opposing batting average among starters at .268.

Most likely being the only left-handed starter or at least the most prominent again in 2021, Gagnon’s role will likely be important as a change of pace from a right-handed heavy staff.

If he can cut down on opponents’ solid contact rate while also continuing to strikeout batters at a high clip, Gagnon will slot nicely into Penn State’s rotation in his third season.

