Aside from a sloppy fourth inning that let up three runs, Penn State’s pitching put up consistent zeroes next to Milwaukee’s section of the scoreboard on Saturday afternoon with the power and consistency of three prime pitchers.

Freshman Tommy Molsky started the game, and by the time he exited he had not let up a hit or an earned run.

The Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, native threw consistently faster than any other pitcher on either roster by several miles per hour, though a wild pitch and failed tag out at home allowed for two Milwaukee runs and his exit from the game.

But this is all part of a grander team philosophy, according to head coach Rob Cooper.

The longtime coach said that this year’s pitching game plan consists of multiple pitchers coming in for “shorter bursts.”

After the wild pitch in the fourth, Cooper said Molsky’s burst was popped for the day.

“Tommy didn’t do anything wrong, it’s just sort of our philosophy right now,” Cooper said postgame.

Molsky also mentioned this type of play as integral to Penn State’s pitching strategy, though he said he “got a little scraped up” trying to make his play at the plate as well.

“It’s a lot easier to hit someone when they’re 80 or 90 pitches deep into a game,” Molsky said, “but it’s a lot harder to hit a fresh arm you haven’t seen much.”

Known for his fastball, the freshman, Molksy, said he uses the pitch, which routinely reaches into the mid-90 mph range, to blow away batters and keep them on their toes with his off-speed pitches.

MORE BASEBALL CONTENT

“I don’t really try to do anything special, just stay smooth and really command it as best I can,” Molsky said.

To bolster his speed, he said he utilizes a slider, which he said is often difficult for batters to tell from his fastball based on his delivery. Recently, he has been working on his changeup as well, he said.

After his appearance for three and one third innings, the right-hander was relieved by junior Jordan Morales, who pitched two scoreless innings, only letting up one hit.

But in the sixth, Cooper made the decision to bring in senior Steven Miller, who battered Milwaukee’s offense for the remainder of the game.

By the time his nearly four inning appearance was over, Miller had struck out seven batters, hit one and walked none. No more runs scored under his watch.

“He just pounded the strike zone and got them on their heels,” Cooper said.

Though for Molsky, Friday’s starter, sophomore Travis Luensmann, has served as a great inspiration, he said.

So much so, that many on the team refer to Luensmann as “Molsky’s father,” the freshman said.

They have trained together, and according to Molsky, provide mutual support during struggles and lows.

“We have very similar end goals, and we know what it takes to get there,” Molsky said.

Saturday’s start was a “huge confidence booster,” he said, as he limited his walks and allowed no earned runs with heat from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The cannon on the long-haired 6’1”, 160 lb starter may reflect some of the same attributes that gave Tim Lincecum his stardom and success with the San Francisco Giants during his peak years.

“I think [Molsky’s] going to get paid a lot of money someday to pitch,” Cooper said.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

Penn State baseball defeats Milwaukee for third straight win After a three-hour weather-induced delay, Penn State took the field on Saturday looking to p…