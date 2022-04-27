It’s been 20 games and over a month since Penn State catcher and designated hitter Matt Wood failed to produce a hit against an opponent on the diamond.

Though Bucknell left Wood only one chance to do so Tuesday, the junior managed to complete a streak stemming from his March 25 appearance against Rutgers.

The Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, native went 1-for-1 with a single against the men in blue and orange. It appears they may have had reservations about pitching to Wood as well, who they walked three times and hit once, allowing him to reach base after every plate appearance.

Wood said he was happy with his streak but regretted that the blue and white couldn't come away from Tuesday’s game with a win. The Nittany Lions lost the close matchup 8-7 after a tense ninth inning.

“It feels good. It’s a nice personal accomplishment,” Wood said. “I’ve just been working hard to stick with my approach and try to do anything to help the team win.”

Only one other time has Wood come away from a game achieving a hit after each at bat, going 2-for-2 against Purdue on April 15.

But he has put some otherwise outstanding numbers up in his ongoing streak.

In his 10 at bats against Rutgers, who is currently ranked first in the Big Ten, Wood achieved a hit 60% of the time.

Later, Wood went 6-for-12 against Maryland, another Big Ten opponent, currently ranked third.

The junior said he prefers Big Ten opponents who produce “more competitive” games. Wood was vital in bringing home Penn State’s first Big Ten series victory against Purdue, going 5-for-8 against the Boilermakers.

He has also found success against Bucknell in previous games. In the teams’ April 6 matchup, Wood went 3-for-4.

But, according to No. 14, this sort of success isn’t necessarily a pattern against the Bison quite yet.

“I try to bring the same thing to every game, and sometimes the chips fall as they may against certain teams,” Wood said. “I think that was just the case with them.”

Coach Rob Cooper said he was unaware of the hitting streak, but it didn’t surprise him, calling it “an unbelievable achievement.”

He said he admires the catcher-designated hitter’s ability and drive at the plate, citing Wood’s tendency to work counts in his favor.

This vigor at the plate has helped Wood drive in 34 RBIs on the season, making him responsible for 20% of the team’s total runs batted in.

The lowest Wood’s batting average has dropped on the season is .326, still more than most of the peak averages of his teammates and competitors. He currently sits at .417, even more than any of his teammates on-base percentages.

To celebrate his streak and prepare for Wednesday’s away game against West Virginia, Wood said he plans to do some homework and maybe play the video game “MLB: TheShow.”

At the plate, Cooper said he sees Wood’s ability to step back and “flair” a ball into the outfield for a hit when he’s behind in the count as something often difficult to manage when the pitcher has the advantage.

The coach said it’s all about Wood’s “consistency.”

“To me, that’s just as impressive as when he drives it out of the ballpark,” Cooper said. “A lot of the time, guys get to two strikes and feel like they’re beat, but he doesn’t.”

