It’s been a long season for Penn State as it sits near the bottom of the Big Ten with a losing record, and the lone area it was expected to excel at in starting pitching has come up short.

Pitcher Bailey Dees was an ace for the blue and white last spring, posting a 1.88 ERA in limited starts, en route to dominating the competition.

However, in a Big Ten only schedule this spring, the 6-foot-8 right hander has struggled significantly more.

Each start has varied in outcome for the pitcher. In some outings, Dees has dominated the strike zone, but in others, a plethora of runs were given up early.

Entering Friday evening’s game against Michigan State, Dees had a 2-2 record, along with a 5.57 ERA, which is far behind his mark from last season.

Alas, in the cold windy night on the last day of April, Dees seemed to have found his footing.

Dees pitched himself a decent game, throwing six innings of three-run ball.

This outing ties three others for his second longest start of the season.

He struck out four batters, walked one, and allowed just five hits over 102 pitches.

Although providing a lower than normal strikeout total, Dees had no problems getting outs today.

Coach Rob Cooper said Dees pitched competitively and put Penn State in a good position to win.

“He made enough pitches when he needed to,” Cooper said. “I still think Bailey needs to get to another gear, because he’s got great stuff. You ask for a Friday night guy to give six solid innings and he did that. It was a good start for us, we needed that.”

Throughout, Dees was able to get favorable strike counts as well as prevent the bases from getting jammed up.

Dees’ performance helped carry the Nittany Lions to a series-opening victory, where he was awarded his third win of the season.

Looking ahead with a month left in the season, Dees still has a lot of time to push his way back into another quality season for the blue and white.

In order to do that, however, he will have to put together a couple of quality starts consecutively, which is where the struggles have been.

Cooper said Dees just has to focus on each outing and what he can do and bring to the table.

“[Dees] has a high standard for himself, he’s trying to get better,” Cooper said. “I think he just needs to go out there and let it rip and not worry about what the outcome could be. I think he did that.”

