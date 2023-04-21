A little rain wouldn’t stop the series opener between Penn State and Ohio State on Friday evening, as the two faced off at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to begin a three-game series.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Buckeyes 10-3 on Sandlot Night.

Penn State was coming off a midweek, non conference win against Youngstown State, defeating the Penguins 10-8.

As for the Buckeyes, they had defeated the Dayton Flyers, 8-7, on Tuesday.

Junior Jaden Henline earned the start for Penn State. In 2023, the New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, native has four starts to his name, going 4-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 27 strikeouts.

The blue and white struck first blood in the bottom of the first as Johnny Piacentino stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. The center fielder crushed the ball just over the wall in right-center field for a grand slam, giving Penn State a 4-0 lead.

Piacentino joined teammate Thomas Bramley with a grand slam, as he launched one of his own on last weekend at Purdue.

Freshman Bobby Marsh would add to the hitting parade, as he drove in two runs on an RBI double, extending the Nittany Lions lead to 6-0 in the bottom half of the third.

A chance to push the lead even further for Penn State came in the home half of the fifth, as the Buckeyes turned to their third pitcher of the evening in Jake Johnson with the bases juiced once again. Johnson and his team would escape the inning, still trailing by six, 7-1.

A few hits led to two more runs for the blue and white in the bottom half of the sixth, as Bramley drove in Jay Harry on an RBI single and Marsh reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring Josh Spiegel and extending Penn State’s lead by eight.

Henline finished a stellar night, pitching seven innings, allowing three runs on nine hits while striking out four. Henline had not given up an extra-base hit by the Buckeyes until his last inning when Kade Kern smashed a two-run home run to left field, cutting the Nittany Lions lead to six.

Harry gave the blue and white its 10th run of the game with a lead-off home run to start the bottom of the eighth, his sixth of the year, making it 10-3 Penn State.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE