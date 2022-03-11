After being outscored 40-10 in the state of Virginia, Penn State made its escape to Cary, North Carolina, to kickoff a three-game series against UMass.

The Nittany Lions would snap a four game losing skid, topping the Minutemen 10-6.

After two scoreless innings, the blue and white broke through in the third with a five-hit inning that plated three runs.

A Matt Wood double opened the scoring, with Jay Harry’s single adding a second run before it was topped off by Johnny Piacentino driving in a run off of a single.

The Nittany Lions loaded up the bases again in the fourth inning, but UMass pitcher Kevin Dow managed to escape the jam.

The Minutemen got on the board in the fifth thanks to a bases-loaded walk. They followed it up with a two-run single courtesy of Aidan Wilde to knot the score at 3 apiece.

That same inning, Penn State teed off on relief pitcher Max LeBlanc. A bases-loaded walk brought in one score, followed by C.J. Pittaro blowing things open with a base-clearing double that plated three runs.

The second pitching change of the frame would eventually quell the blue and white’s bats, but not before Wood and Piacentino drove in two more runs to make it 10-3.

Five total walks thrown between Penn State pitchers Tanner Folds and Steven Miller allowed UMass to get three back in the sixth, making it 10-6.

That was the last of the offenses, as the teams went scoreless through the last three innings.

Here’s Johnny

After starting all 42 games last season, outfielder Johnny Piacentino made just his fourth appearance of the season — his first start since opening weekend.

The junior quickly found his place in a struggling Penn State lineup, hitting a double and two singles in his first three plate appearances.

He also collected his first two RBIs of the season, the first on a single and the second coming from a groundout that advanced Cole Bartels to home plate.

In this outing alone, he boosted his season batting average from .125 to .389.

Baserunners stranded early

There were plenty of runs scored Friday afternoon, but there could have been even more fireworks.

Neither team had trouble getting runners aboard, but bringing them home proved to be a more difficult task.

In their first three innings, the Minutemen left seven runners on base, missing key opportunities to get early points. In the same timeframe, the blue and white deserted four baserunners of its own.

Although the floodgates would open in the back half of the game, the starting pitchers for both sides deserve credit for holding down the fort in the early going.

5th-inning explosion

Through four innings, Penn State held a 3-0 lead, with the game seemingly headed toward a routine final score.

Then suddenly, there was offense.

More precisely, UMass starting pitcher Kevin Dow simply exited the game.

The bottom of the fifth inning saw the Nittany Lions take control of the game with a seven-run frame.

Dow exited the game to begin the inning, being replaced by Max LeBlanc. For LeBlanc, it will be a game he’ll soon hope to forget. The sophomore conceded six runs and failed to record a single out before being pulled in favor of Blake Bennett.

Bennett finished the inning, but it wasn’t before giving up two more runs. By the end of the inning, the damage had been done: a 10-3 Penn State lead, which it never gave up.

