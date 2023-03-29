With $1 hot dogs and a nice spring day bringing a passionate crowd to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, Penn State erased its offensive woes, pounding double-digit runs for the fifth time this season.

As every Nittany Lion in the starting lineup recorded a hit, the blue and white posted 21 hits, spraying the ball to all different parts of the park while tagging eight Pitt pitchers for 16 runs, one shy of a season high.

Reaching a mark of over 20 hits, coach Rob Cooper indicated a long-standing deal he’s made with his players in which they will be receiving a steak dinner, a feast to honor the success of the bats which wreaked havoc for Panther pitchers all night.

With five runs in the sixth inning that allowed Penn State to explode past a 5-5 tie and another six runs in the eighth, a pair of dominant innings were key responses to a pair of Panther comebacks, preventing a scrappy Pitt lineup from orchestrating a comeback in the late innings.

Dating back to last year, when Penn State scored 19 runs at PNC Park, the Nittany Lions have combined for 35 runs in the last two contests against the Panthers, capitalizing on scoring opportunities along the way.

In addition to key performances from graduate student infielder Grant Norris and junior outfielder Billy Gerlott who went a combined 5-for-11 with six RBIs, Penn State hit .515 with runners in base and .483 with runners in scoring position.

“It's always good to try to execute with runners on base,” Norris said. “I mean, that's something that is really key to our hitting and I think that's just being confident in the box and getting those opportunities and trying to really look to capitalize so I think we were seeing the ball today and hopefully we can keep it going.”

With Cooper set to grill for his players who put together a dominant offensive display, eight of nine starters had double-digit hits as players like junior infielder Jay Harry, senior outfielder Tayven Kelley and Gerlott all posted three hits.

Despite the lopsided score, Cooper outlined how it still wasn’t a perfect performance from the blue and white and called upon Micah Shrewsberry’s mantra by saying how his team’s play on the field was “gritty, not pretty.”

“Good teams have to find ways to win when you don't play well because there's a lot of things we didn't do well today,” Cooper said. “Like, we still walked a lot of guys, we didn't play great defense but I’m proud of them. Like the thing that I told them was that with energy and a focus, we're gonna do whatever it takes to just find a way to win.”

En route to the program’s 90th all-time win against Pitt, the Penn State lineup posted more walks than strikeouts, a testament to the composure and poise at the plate which paid dividends with consistent hitting up and down the order.

Following the thrashing of Pitt, Cooper said his guys were “pissed” after the weekend set of games at Michigan but recognized how crucial it was to bounce back in front of an enthusiastic and energetic crowd from Nittany nation.

With a three-game set against the highly potent Indiana offense on tap, Penn State is 4-0 in home games, outscoring its opponents 44-12 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Following the win against the Panthers, Cooper recognized how the crowd of 1,076 played a key role.

“It's a great environment, it was a nice night you know, and the students, like they do for any game, get into it, like they're funny as heck and it makes a big difference,” Cooper said. “We like playing at home.”

With three games in Ann Arbor, Michigan, this past weekend, the Nittany Lions started Big Ten play 0-3, falling to Michigan via a sweep that left the blue and white with the challenge of how to respond.

With the Keystone State rivalry taking center stage, Penn State was able to flush a difficult weekend and wash away the woes of being outscored by a combined score of 28-8 by the Wolverines to blank Pitt, reminiscing on last year’s performance to continue its Pennsylvania dominance.

“I mean, I was at that game last year, that was a lot of fun and this one was a lot of fun,” Gerlott said. “I don't really know what to say, I guess we just play good against, you know, our rival.”

