Baseball April 20

Penn State and Michigan State will have to wait another day before meeting on the diamond.

Due to rain in Happy Valley, Saturday's game, originally scheduled for 4 p.m., has been pushed back to Sunday.

The teams will now play a doubleheader Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m., followed by a Monday game at 11 a.m.

This is the second rescheduling on the week, after Friday's game was moved to that Monday slot earlier in the week. 

