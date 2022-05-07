Penn State and Michigan State will have to wait another day before meeting on the diamond.

Due to rain in Happy Valley, Saturday's game, originally scheduled for 4 p.m., has been pushed back to Sunday.

🚨Schedule Update🚨Due to rain, today's game vs. Michigan State has been postponed. The teams will now a play a doubleheader on Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. and one game on Monday at 11 a.m.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/5I9j29HGlU — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) May 7, 2022

The teams will now play a doubleheader Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m., followed by a Monday game at 11 a.m.

This is the second rescheduling on the week, after Friday's game was moved to that Monday slot earlier in the week.

