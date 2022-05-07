Penn State and Michigan State will have to wait another day before meeting on the diamond.
Due to rain in Happy Valley, Saturday's game, originally scheduled for 4 p.m., has been pushed back to Sunday.
🚨Schedule Update🚨Due to rain, today's game vs. Michigan State has been postponed. The teams will now a play a doubleheader on Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. and one game on Monday at 11 a.m.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/5I9j29HGlU— Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) May 7, 2022
The teams will now play a doubleheader Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m., followed by a Monday game at 11 a.m.
This is the second rescheduling on the week, after Friday's game was moved to that Monday slot earlier in the week.
Due to weather concerns, Penn State has made some adjustments to its series against Michigan State.