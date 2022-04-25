Penn State will be coming off two straight series victories against Big Ten opponents for the first time since 2014 when it takes on Bucknell this week.

The Nittany Lions have won four of their last five games and five of their last seven. Although Penn State is currently riding a bit of a hot streak, it hasn’t quite performed up to par this season as a whole.

The blue and white currently sit at 17-20 on the year and 7-8 in Big Ten play, good for seventh in the conference.

Coming off two straight wins, both against Minnesota on the road, the Nittany Lions have five games on the slate for this week.

Bucknell

First up is Bucknell on Tuesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The Bison currently sit at 17-21 on the year, but when the two teams faced off in State College earlier this month, they appeared to be fairly evenly matched.

Penn State squeezed out a 7-6 win after giving up five runs in the first inning and was lucky to hold onto its lead when it failed to score a single run after the fourth inning.

The Bison will be coming off two straight series losses, falling to Lehigh and Holy Cross across best-of-three series.

Penn State should pull out the victory in this contest if it continues to play its game and not let Bucknell dictate the game plan.

Coach Rob Cooper’s squad only recorded seven runs on 16 hits against Bucknell, so look for the blue and white to try and improve on that ratio the second time around.

West Virginia

After the Nittany Lions host the Bison on Tuesday evening, they will travel to Morgantown to take on West Virginia on Wednesday night.

The blue and white also took on the Mountaineers earlier in 2022 but with a different result — falling 8-4 two weeks ago at home.

West Virginia is one of the best base-stealing teams in the country, something that is no secret to Penn State.

Cooper has prepared his team for several great base-stealing offenses this season, but it has failed to be effective in stopping opponents from picking up stolen bases.

West Virginia is second in the country in stolen bases, and it recorded four in the first contest between the two teams.

Penn State will have to be sharp on both sides of the ball if it wants to keep pace with a team like West Virginia. On defense, keeping the runners in check will be especially key in this matchup.

Victor Scott and Austin Davis of West Virginia are both in the top 10 in the country in the stolen bases category, so the Penn State pitchers will have to be extra aware of where the two Mountaineers are in the infield.

Omaha

To round out the week, the Nittany Lions will host Omaha in a three-game series this weekend, playing games on Friday and Saturday night, as well as Sunday afternoon.

The Mavericks sit just above .500 on the year, currently with a 19-18 record, and they will take on Nebraska on Wednesday before heading to Happy Valley.

Omaha swept its last series, beating Western Illinois three consecutive days. The only common opponent the two squads have up to this point in the season is Rutgers.

Penn State lost its series 2-1 against the Scarlet Knights, but the Mavericks defeated the scarlet and white 2-1 in their series in mid-March.

Omaha also defeated a ranked UCLA team this season, so it will certainly threaten to take the weekend series.

The Penn State pitching staff has to be aware of Omaha’s Mike Boeve, who’s batting a team-best .378 this year. Boeve also recorded 34 runs, 51 hits and seven home runs in 2022.

Overall, the Nittany Lions have a good chance to keep their recent momentum going, with four of their five games this week at home against opponents who are a combined 36-39 on the year.

Penn State has an opportunity to prove it belongs against a very good West Virginia team as it tries to build up momentum to finish out its conference slate in the weeks ahead.

