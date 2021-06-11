Penn State baseball's head coach, Rob Cooper, notes

Penn State baseball's head coach, Rob Cooper, takes notes by the dugout between innings during a game against Nebraska held at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Thursday, May 18, 2017.

 Erin O'Neill

Two days after losing reliever Braden Halladay in the transfer portal, Penn State is going to be without another bullpen arm.

Right-handed reliever Ralph Gambino has transferred away from the program and will continue his career at Felician University in New Jersey. He is listed as a redshirt sophomore thanks to the extra year of eligibility, but he graduated from Penn State this spring.

Gambino made nine appearances in the 2021 season to the tune of a 2.89 ERA and a .167 opponent batting average.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags