Two days after losing reliever Braden Halladay in the transfer portal, Penn State is going to be without another bullpen arm.

Right-handed reliever Ralph Gambino has transferred away from the program and will continue his career at Felician University in New Jersey. He is listed as a redshirt sophomore thanks to the extra year of eligibility, but he graduated from Penn State this spring.

Gambino made nine appearances in the 2021 season to the tune of a 2.89 ERA and a .167 opponent batting average.