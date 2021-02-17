After nearly a full calendar year without taking the diamond, Penn State will play baseball in 2021.

The Nittany Lions released their 44-game slate on Wednesday, which opens on Friday, March 5. The schedule features strictly Big Ten opponents and weekend series, as there will be no nonconference play.

Additionally, the Big Ten Baseball Tournament will not be held in 2021. Penn State would have been seeking its first tournament berth since 2012.

The schedule includes 13 weekends of play, with a mix of three and four-game series. In addition, the Nittany Lions will have three weekends in which they play two opponents.

Penn State will open the season at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis with a neutral-site, four-game series against Northwestern. The home of the Minnesota Vikings and alternate home for Minnesota baseball will play host to several Big Ten series during the 2021 campaign.

The Nittany Lions will kick off their home slate on March 19 as they welcome Maryland for a three-game series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Penn State will host five weekend series in Happy Valley in 2021.

The regular season will conclude on Memorial Day weekend, as the blue and white will play both Purdue and Minnesota in West Lafayette, Indiana.

