Rain and possibly snow in Evanston, Illinois, are pushing back Penn State's first game of the weekend.

The blue and white announced on Twitter that Friday's series opener with Northwestern has been postponed to Saturday.

🚨Schedule Update🚨Due to inclement weather, today's game at Northwestern has been postponed until tomorrow.New weekend schedule:Saturday DH at Noon ETSunday Noon ET➡️ https://t.co/y5cc3KTtF5#WeAre pic.twitter.com/YGKxe2nr9k — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) April 8, 2022

The team will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at noon EST, with the third game of the series still slated for noon Sunday.

The 12-12 Wildcats will play host to the Nittany Lions for the three-game series at Rocky and Berenice Miller Park.

