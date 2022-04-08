Baseball vs. Youngstown St, Glove

A glove sits in the dugout before Penn State's matchup against Youngstown State at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in University Park, Pa. on Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2022. The Penguins defeated the Nittany Lions 2-1.

 Nick Eickhoff

Rain and possibly snow in Evanston, Illinois, are pushing back Penn State's first game of the weekend.

The blue and white announced on Twitter that Friday's series opener with Northwestern has been postponed to Saturday.

The team will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at noon EST, with the third game of the series still slated for noon Sunday.

The 12-12 Wildcats will play host to the Nittany Lions for the three-game series at Rocky and Berenice Miller Park.

