Penn State Baseball vs. Lafayette
Infielder Justin Williams (33) congratulates infielder Gavin Homer (40) on a run during the baseball game against Lafayette College at Medlar Field on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Penn State won 3-2.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State will have to wait an extra day before playing its home opener.

The first home series of the season against Maryland, which was originally slated to begin on Friday, has been moved back a day due to potential inclement weather, according to a release from the university.

Saturday and Sunday’s scheduled games will still be played, but both start times have been changed to 1 p.m.

The game originally scheduled for Friday will now be played on Monday, March 22 at 4 p.m.

