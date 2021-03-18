Penn State will have to wait an extra day before playing its home opener.

The first home series of the season against Maryland, which was originally slated to begin on Friday, has been moved back a day due to potential inclement weather, according to a release from the university.

SCHEDULE CHANGEWe will now play Maryland Saturday-Monday Saturday - 1 p.m. ET first pitchSunday - 1 p.m. ET first pitchMonday - 4 p.m. ET first pitchhttps://t.co/YTS8c2f47e pic.twitter.com/UAbUwF13ES — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) March 18, 2021

Saturday and Sunday’s scheduled games will still be played, but both start times have been changed to 1 p.m.

The game originally scheduled for Friday will now be played on Monday, March 22 at 4 p.m.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE