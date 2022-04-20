Penn State overcame poor pitching early en route to secure a nonconference victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Wednesday.

The blue and white moved to 15-19 on the season thanks to a 11-6 win over the Mountaineers in Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Mount St. Mary’s jumped out to a 3-0 lead through two and-a-half innings before the home team responded in a big way.

With every Nittany Lion getting a chance at the plate, Penn State put up five runs in the bottom of the third.

Mount St. Mary’s snatched a run back in the fourth, but coach Rob Cooper’s squad responded yet again.

Highlighted by junior Matt Wood’s RBI double, Penn State added another three runs to take a commanding 8-4 lead.

The two squads traded two runs apiece in the fifth, with graduate left fielder Cole Bartels’ double scoring both runs for the blue and white. The Nittany Lions added an 11th run in the eighth inning to secure the 11-6 win.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s midweek win.

Free bases for everyone

Wednesday’s game was full of mistakes from both teams.

On Penn State’s end, the squad was sent to first a total of 10 times for free, drawing eight walks and two HBP.

The blue and white also stole four bases, advanced on three wild pitches and benefited from three errors committed by Mount St. Mary’s defense.

On the flip side, the Mountaineers drew just two less walks than strikeouts, drawing eight versus 10, respectively.

One player who particularly struggled for Penn State was sophomore pitcher Carson Kohls.

Kohls started the first game of his career for the Nittany Lions and only made it through two and two-thirds innings while giving up two walks, a HBP and throwing a wild pitch.

Johnny jockeys

2022 has not been kind to Penn State’s top center fielder.

Junior Johnny Piacentino went 1-for-5 against the Mountaineers on Wednesday evening, finally registering a hit in the eighth after starting 0-for-4.

The Nittany Lion has appeared in just 21 of Penn State’s 34 games this season, battling injuries and inconsistency at the plate.

While the Cherry Hill, New Jersey, native is still hitting a respectable .259 this season, he’s been far from his best.

The third-year outfielder led the blue and white in RBIs in 2021, but he has registered just 12-in-21 games this season.

Ultimately, whether Piacentino figures things out at the plate should play a big role in his team’s offensive success down the stretch.

Marvelous Molsky

A young Nittany Lion was impressive in relief in Wednesday’s win.

Freshman Tommy Molsky pitched four innings for Penn State, anchoring the win for his team on the mound.

Molsky’s appearance marked his third in relief this year, with his other eight coming as starts for Penn State.

The Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, native put up an impressive statline on the evening, allowing just two hits while giving up one walk and striking out two batters.

Molsky joins a long line of Nittany Lion starters, including Travis Luensmann and Mason Mellott, to also pitch out of the bullpen for long stretches.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE