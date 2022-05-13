After a road setback to Georgetown on Tuesday, Penn State had a chance to get right against Ohio State.

On the back of six home runs, the blue and white rolled past the Buckeyes, 13-7.

Penn State silenced the crowd at Bill Davis Stadium in a five-run first inning. Junior catcher Matt Wood homered down the left-field line to open the scoring, followed by home runs from right fielder Billy Gerlott and third baseman Kyle Hannon.

The Buckeyes brought their own power bats, quickly answering with even more long balls in the bottom of the first.

With one out, shortstop Zach Dezenso slammed a solo homer to get the home team on the board. Later in the frame, catcher Brent Todys hit a double to plate another run.

Ohio State outfielder Mitchell Okuley went yard in the second, closing the gap at 5-3.

The Buckeye defense had no answers for Hannon and Wood, however. In the third and fourth innings, both players hammered two-run homers to blow the game open.

A solo drive by second baseman Colton Bauer made it a little closer in the sixth inning at 9-4.

Gerlott was back for more in the eighth inning, smacking his second homer of the night, as Penn State entered double digits in Columbus, Ohio.

The scarlet and gray played some small ball in the eighth, getting back two runs. One came on a single by third baseman Marcus Ernst, while the other was courtesy of a wild pitch.

The Nittany Lions tacked on insurance runs in the final frame with an RBI single by designated hitter Josh Spiegel. Gerlott drove in two more with a double to make it 13-6.

Buckeye outfielder Trey Lipsey added one more home run to the total, but the home team couldn’t continue the rally.

Home run derby

It’s safe to say plenty of fans received souvenir balls after Friday’s slugfest.

Of the 10 scoring plays between the two teams, eight were home runs. Bill Davis Stadium goes back 400 feet, but the batters made it look like a Little League park Friday.

The visiting Nittany Lions enjoyed the fireworks show the most, launching six homers. Hannon, Gerlott and Wood each had a pair of solo shots.

Hannon, Gerlott and Wood became the first Penn State teammates with multiple home runs in a game since former first baseman Cory Wine and outfielder Scott Kelley did it against Illinois in 2008.

This production comes as a surprise for the blue and white, which was dead last in the Big Ten prior to Friday night with 30 home runs on the season.

Red-hot Gerlott

Sophomore outfielder Billy Gerlott has been a revelation for Penn State in his first year starting, making an impact both in the field and in the batter’s box.

Gerlott had the day off against Georgetown and came back stronger than ever.

On Friday night, the Auburn, Pennsylvania, native did it all for the Nittany Lions

Gerlott went 4-for-5 on the night with five RBIs. Three of those runs came on a pair of home runs, bringing his season count to six.

He kept it in the park, as well, roping two doubles, including a two-RBI hit in the ninth inning.

Penn State bounces back

Following its ugly 9-0 defeat against Georgetown, it was back to the drawing board for coach Rob Cooper’s bunch.

The blue and white rebounded in a big way, blowing out Ohio State on the road and getting back in the win column.

Penn State looked like a completely different team, flashing tremendous power at the plate and confidence all around the park.

Winning its past four weekend series, the red-hot Nittany Lions got off on the right foot against the Buckeyes and look to ride the newfound confidence to another series win.

