Playing inconsistently and unpredictably, Penn State has hardly answered any of its preseason questions during its opening two weeks of the season.

One of the most pressing questions the blue and white faced was how its starting rotation and bullpen would shape out, with all three starting pitchers from a year ago departing in the MLB Draft and a number of transfers and freshmen added to this year’s staff.

After a 3-4 start, that answer is still up in the air.

Through some stretches, Nittany Lion pitchers looked confident, shutting down opposing bats. At the same time, there were still back-breaking innings that saw opponents do serious damage.

With most pitchers now having several appearances to their name, here’s how the pitching staff stacks up after the first two weeks.

Top starters: Kellan Tulio, Tommy Molsky, Travis Luensmann

Three first-year Nittany Lions have proven themselves as top options on the bump.

Junior Kellan Tulio has gone the longest of all pitchers this season with 11 innings of work. In two starts, he has stymied opposing offenses.

The ex-Louisville Cardinal posted a 1.64 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP and nine strikeouts in his two starts on the rubber. If Tulio can continue this trend, he can expect to be a staple in the starting rotation.

A more surprising name that has impressed in the early part of the season is Tommy Molsky. The true freshman has earned two starts in nonconference play and will look to get plenty more as the season continues.

Although he has surrendered five runs during his 10 and two-thirds innings of action, Molsky has shown moxie on the mound. Allowing a 0.205 batting average while posting nine strikeouts is a promising sign for a young player still getting his feet wet at the college level.

For Travis Luensmann, there’s been a lot to like, but a lot to improve on. The South Carolina transfer has racked up 15 strikeouts in just 10 and one-third innings pitched, roughly 1.5 per inning.

The 6-foot-6 sophomore does have a less-than-stellar 4.35 ERA, but if he can clean that up, there’s a lot of potential for the blue and white.

Quality from the bullpen: Tyler Shingledecker, Jaden Henline

In general, the bullpen has been shaky for Penn State this year. Despite this, two names have looked solid in limited action.

Senior Tyler Shingledecker has made three appearances as a reliever, going 3 and two-thirds total innings without allowing an earned run and collecting five strikeouts.

Even if only for a few innings, Shingledecker looks to be a quality reliever for the blue and white.

Jaden Henline appeared in two games for the Nittany Lions, allowing three earned runs and a 3.86 ERA. The sophomore picked up his first career save against LIU and looks to collect more as one of the better closers on the team.

Room to improve: Mason Mellott, Jordan Morales, Steven Miller

These older players boast playing experience but have lacked quality results early this season.

Mason Mellott made his first career start against LIU but only made it through three innings before being pulled in favor of junior Jordan Morales. Before the change, the graduate student rebounded with two scoreless frames against Maine.

In that same game, Morales only lasted for two total outs, walking three runners and giving up two runs. The LaSalle transfer bounced back against the Black Bears, pitching two scoreless innings.

Steven Miller had a tough first two games of the season, allowing four total runs and three earned runs.

Coach Rob Cooper will need these veterans on the bump as the season goes on, but they’ll need to step it up based on their early season performances.

