Following a dominant relief appearance in Penn State's first win against Indiana since 2019, junior right-hander Travis Luensmann received Big Ten recognition.

With a career-high 10 strikeouts in four shutout innings, Luensmann was untouchable against the dangerous Hoosiers lineup, garnering Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors.

A B1G award for @TravisLuensmann!After firing four shutout relief innings and a career-high 10 strikeouts in Saturday's win over Indiana, Luensmann has been named Big Ten Co-Pitcher of the Week!➡️ https://t.co/zAPY8sG5vE#WeAre pic.twitter.com/d6ymM7MtSl — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) April 3, 2023

Luensmann bounced back after an atypical start against Michigan, picking up a four-inning save while allowing just two hits and one walk against Indiana, bringing his ERA on the season to 3.06 which paces the Nittany Lions.

With a team high 32.1 innings, the Altoona, Pennsylvania, native is holding opponents to a .188 batting average and earned Penn State's first pitcher of the week recognition since Dante Biasi in 2019.

