Penn State pitcher Travis Luensmann leads off pitching during the Penn State baseball game against Omaha on Friday, April 29, 2022 in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated Omaha 8-7.

Following a dominant relief appearance in Penn State's first win against Indiana since 2019, junior right-hander Travis Luensmann received Big Ten recognition.

With a career-high 10 strikeouts in four shutout innings, Luensmann was untouchable against the dangerous Hoosiers lineup, garnering Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors.

Luensmann bounced back after an atypical start against Michigan, picking up a four-inning save while allowing just two hits and one walk against Indiana, bringing his ERA on the season to 3.06 which paces the Nittany Lions.

With a team high 32.1 innings, the Altoona, Pennsylvania, native is holding opponents to a .188 batting average and earned Penn State's first pitcher of the week recognition since Dante Biasi in 2019.

Tyler Millen is a men's basketball and baseball reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism with a minor in sports studies.