One Penn State player will start his professional career with an organization based across the border.

Nittany Lion right-handed pitcher Conor Larkin was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth round at pick No. 272.

In 50 mound appearances for the blue and white, Larkin has racked up 191 strikeouts while pitching 171 innings.

In four seasons, he also had an ERA of 4.26 with his best season coming in 2020, when he finished with an ERA of 1.69.

Larkin joins a Blue Jays system that is currently No. 3 in the American League East division, just eight games back from the Boston Red Sox.

