To end the three-game home series, Penn State coach Rob Cooper looked to redshirt freshman Ben DeMell to make his first career start against Binghamton on Tuesday evening.

The Nittany Lions were able to pull off a staggering 15-1 victory over the Bearcats, although DeMell’s performance was nowhere near as impressive as the team’s offensive win.

DeMell only lasted three and two-thirds innings in Tuesday’s game, allowing one run on six hits and recording two strikeouts in 55 pitches.

At first glance, it seems like allowing six hits in 55 pitches is a lot, but the fact that DeMell was able to pull himself out of the hole and only allow one run is nothing to scoff at.

“I didn’t think that was as good as he’s pitched,” Cooper said. “Still, he was able to attack the strike zone, he didn’t let guys getting on [base] or in scoring position fluster him and he kept going after it.”

DeMell’s outing started well with an 8-pitch inning allowing no hits and recording a strikeout. It was the top of the second inning where his control began to falter.

DeMell allowed the first three batters of the inning to reach base safely as back to back to back singles by Kevin Gsell, Devan Bade and Nick Roselli quickly loaded the bases with no outs.

However, DeMell worked out of the jam by forcing the Binghamton batters to make contact and put the ball in play.

The Nittany Lion defense was there to bail DeMell out by catching two pop flies and making a good play to get an out at home on a fielder’s choice in order to end the inning without allowing Binghamton to score.

The third inning quickly became like the second, with the first batter up hitting a single, followed by a pop fly for out one, and two more singles to load the bases.

Once again in a stressful situation with the bases loaded and one out, DeMell was able to minimize the damage by forcing the Bearcat batters to make contact with the ball and force the ball into an area where the defender can make a play.

When questioned about his thought process through the back end of these two innings, DeMell was confident in his play and was thankful for the strong defense his teammates provided.

“I was definitely trying to force contact. I have a really great defense behind me, and I know they’re gonna make plays so I just wanted to get ahead in the count and make contact,” DeMell said.

With conference play around the corner, a performance like this is a good baseline for DeMell to work towards improvement. His outing on Tuesday was nothing special yet was sufficient enough from all angles to keep his team competitive.

Going into the first conference series versus Michigan, the Penn State bullpen can take a few lessons from DeMell’s outing, including the reassurance of the defense behind him, and how to compose himself in stressful situations.

“One of the things we talk about as a team is, ‘When you aren’t at your best, just give me 100% of what you’ve got,’” Cooper said. “I really think that's what [DeMell] did today and he did a really great job at it. I think we really needed that.”

If anything, DeMell’s performance on Tuesday night was a wake-up call to those across the Big Ten to the strength and resiliency of the Penn State bullpen.

DeMell’s experience dating back to high school has continued to shape him into a weapon on the mound.

DeMell was an absolute terror out of the bullpen in high school, boasting a 0.70 career ERA with 21 career wins.

Tuesday night’s performance wouldn’t be categorized as a weak effort by the redshirt freshman but would be seen as a stepping stone by the likes of DeMell, whose success continues to build on his experiences.

As a follower of Penn State baseball, keeping an eye on DeMell throughout the season could prove to be wise, as the right-hander continues to mature into a pillar of the Nittany Lion bullpen.

