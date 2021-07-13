Penn State baseball has seen a fourth former player drafted to an MLB team.

Bailey Dees became the third former Nittany Lion drafted of the day when the New York Yankees selected him in the 18th round with pick No. 543.

Nittany Lions flying off the board! Congrats to our fourth draftee, @BDees15, going in the 18th round to the @Yankees! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/BG1TqYD9gG — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) July 13, 2021

In 2021, Dees started 13 games on the mound, ending with a 4-4 record and 53 strikeouts through 66 innings.

Dees follows Justin Williams and Kyle Virbitsky, who were selected in the 17th round by the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics, respectively, and Conor Larkin, who was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth round on Monday.

