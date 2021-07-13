Penn State Baseball vs UMass Lowell, Bailey Dees (44) pitches in the snow

Penn State pitcher Bailey Dees (44) pitches through the snow flurries during the baseball game against UMass Lowell at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Saturday, March 16, 2019. The Nittany Lions defeated the River Hawks 7-6 in walk-off fashion.

 Jonah Rosen

Penn State baseball has seen a fourth former player drafted to an MLB team.

Bailey Dees became the third former Nittany Lion drafted of the day when the New York Yankees selected him in the 18th round with pick No. 543.

In 2021, Dees started 13 games on the mound, ending with a 4-4 record and 53 strikeouts through 66 innings.

Dees follows Justin Williams and Kyle Virbitsky, who were selected in the 17th round by the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics, respectively, and Conor Larkin, who was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth round on Monday.

