Pitching supremacy was on full display Friday between Penn State and Rutgers.

The Nittany Lions shutout the Scarlet Knights and scratched across one run, which proved to be enough to earn the 1-0 victory in Piscataway, New Jersey. The shutout win is the first for the blue and white this season.

After six scoreless innings, Justin Williams swatted a solo home run in the top of the seventh, which proved to be just enough for Penn State. The Nittany Lions recorded just three other hits in the game.

Harry Rutkowski got the start for Rutgers and was absolutely suffocating for eight innings. Aside from the home run and few hits, the left-hander struck out seven and did not allow any walks.

Aside from two doubles, the Scarlet Knights could not muster any offense, especially with runners on base. Rutgers left 11 men on the base paths in the game.

Dees dominates

Penn State’s ace tossed his best outing of the season on Friday, scattering seven hits and allowing no runs in six innings of work. While not his longest start of the year, it marks the first time Bailey Dees has shut out his opponent.

Dees walked two and struck out three Scarlet Knights, relying on Penn State’s defense to record most of the outs.

The Nittany Lions did not make any errors through the first six innings of the contest, helping Dees strand eight runners on base.

Williams stays hot

While the home run was Williams’ only hit of the day, the sophomore now has five hits in the last four games.

He recorded four hits in the Nittany Lions’ previous series against Michigan and came into the matchup with Rutgers with a .286 batting average.

The home run was Williams’ second of the season. The third baseman also hit one against Maryland on March 21.

Bullpen seals the win

Dees turned the game over to the bullpen, who tossed the final three innings with a very slim lead. Tyler Shingledecker, Ralph Gambino and Steven Miller allowed just three hits and walked only one batter.

Rutgers had its best chance to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth, as it placed runners on first and second base with just one out. However, Miller got Evan Sleight to ground into a game-ending double play.

Miller earned the save in the game, his team-leading second of the season. The sophomore has now tossed three scoreless outings this season.

