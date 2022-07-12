Penn State Baseball vs West Viginia, Bartels

Penn State picked up a commitment from a transfer pitcher on Tuesday.

Daniel Ouderkirk was a relief pitcher for West Virginia, only appearing in one start for the school.

A rising redshirt senior, Ouderkirk appeared in just two seasons and put up a career ERA of 7.56 in 23 appearances.

His season-high for innings pitched came against Texas when he went one and two-thirds innings.

Prior to his collegiate career, Ouderkirk attended Spotswood High School, where he was named a Rawlings-Perfect Game All-American honorable mention in 2018.

