Penn State picked up a commitment from a transfer pitcher on Tuesday.

Daniel Ouderkirk was a relief pitcher for West Virginia, only appearing in one start for the school.

Excited to announce that I will be continuing my baseball and academic career at Penn State University! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/qNCEsrBmcR — Daniel Ouderkirk (@d_ouderkirk) July 12, 2022

A rising redshirt senior, Ouderkirk appeared in just two seasons and put up a career ERA of 7.56 in 23 appearances.

His season-high for innings pitched came against Texas when he went one and two-thirds innings.

Prior to his collegiate career, Ouderkirk attended Spotswood High School, where he was named a Rawlings-Perfect Game All-American honorable mention in 2018.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

+3 Penn State male athletes who would be good at other sports With the offseason in full swing, Penn State athletes have the opportunity to partake in dif…