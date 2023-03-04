With Carolina in its mind once again, Penn State returned to Cary, North Carolina, looking to continue its winning streak with another nonconference slate.

The Nittany Lions went an unblemished 3-0 last weekend at the USA Baseball complex, sweeping a doubleheader against Northern Illinois and a comeback win against Monmouth.

The blue and white started this weekend flawless as well, lighting up Wagner 17-6 before taking down Dartmouth 8-2.

Penn State scored early and often in the opening game of the double header, scraping across five runs in the first and nine in the sixth against Wagner en route to a dominant 17-6 win.

Redshirt senior catcher Josh Spiegel was the catalyst for the Penn State offense in Game 1, breaking out of his early-season slump with a 3-4 performance with three RBIs and a home run. Graduate student infielder Grant Norris was 2-4 in the opener with a home run and four RBIs as the Nittany Lions steamrolled the Seahawks.

The second game of the day was much slower for the Nittany Lion bats, but they still did more than enough with two RBIs apiece for Jay Harry and Kyle Hannon.

It was also a banner day for pitcher Daniel Ouderkirk, who threw a scorching 11 strikeouts in five and two-thirds innings.

Here’s a deeper look at Penn State’s successful Saturday afternoon games.

Wagner

Kicking off the four-game slate with a battle with Northeast Conference opponent Wagner, junior right-hander Travis Luensmann got the ball and picked up his third straight win to move to 3-0.

While the starting nine remained the same for the seventh straight game, coach Rob Cooper shuffled some pieces around in lineup, moving Spiegel and his lowly .185 batting average from his typical four hitter spot to eighth and junior infielder Kyle Hannon to the leadoff spot.

Cooper’s moves paid dividends in the bottom of the first as Hannon roped a first-pitch double to the right-center field gap. Hannon used his explosive speed to steal third, taking home after the Wagner catcher threw the ball down the left-field line for the game’s first run.

Graduate student utilityman Thomas Bramley continued his strong start in a Penn State uniform, smacking a double to right. A few pitches later, junior outfielder Billy Gerlott picked up his fifth RBI on the season, giving the Nittany Lions a 2-0 lead.

The first inning was one to forget for Seahawks starter and junior right-hander Julian Taudin-Chabot who entered the game with a 2.08 ERA. With one out, senior outfielder Johnny Piacentino delivered an RBI single with the bases loaded and Taudin-Chabot was pulled after retiring just one batter.

Sophomore right-hander Zach Gorman made his season debut for Wagner with bases loaded and the dangerous Spiegel at the plate. Spiegel made Gorman pay early in the at-bat, driving in a pair to give Penn State a 5-0 lead.

Wagner responded with a pair of runs in the second, only to surrender one on smart base running from junior shortstop Jay Harry who capitalized on a mental mistake from Wagner’s catcher who allowed Harry to score. After two innings of play, the blue and white led 6-2.

Luensmann struggled with command and control issues but retired back-to-back Seahawks to end a bases loaded threat and close the door on a five inning, two run and five strikeouts performance. Both offenses went cold and after five innings, Luensmann was relieved by his battery mate and senior lefty Jordan Morales.

Penn State’s three-inning scoreless drought came to a close in the bottom of the sixth after back-to-back booming home runs by Spiegel and Norris. Moved to fifth in the order, senior outfielder Tayven Kelley legged out a double to bring in two more. Sophomore first baseman Anthony Steele then drove in Gerlott on a groundout to give Penn State a 11-2 advantage.

As the Nittany Lions batted around in the sixth, Norris returned to the plate and cleared the bases with a double into the left field corner, giving the Duke transfer four RBIs in the inning. Penn State scored a run after a lazy error from Wagner’s third baseman, leading 15-2 after six innings.

As redshirt freshman right-hander Ben DeMell posted a zero in his season debut, the seventh was more of the same for the Nittany Lions. After a pinch-hit double by redshirt junior Tyson Cooper, Kelley blasted a home run to right field for his second blast of the year after not hitting a single home run last season.

DeMell struck out the side in the eighth inning and despite giving up four in the ninth inning, Penn State picked up its fourth win in a row.

Dartmouth

Penn State took on Dartmouth in the second game of its doubleheader. Following a convincing 17-6 over Wagner, the team stayed hot in the second game of the slate knocking off Dartmouth 8-2.

After finding much success in the first game with the lineup, Cooper decided to rock with the same one.

The Nittany Lions were home to kick off the second match. Daniel Ouderkirk took the mound to start the afternoon searching for his second win of the season.

After Ouderkirk worked a scoreless top of the first with two strikeouts, Dartmouth's Clark Gilmore was set to take the mound. The junior allowed Thomas Bramley to reach base, but finished a scoreless inning of work.

In the top of the second, Dartmouth got its first base runner of the afternoon as Kolton Freeman reached base on a hit-by-pitch. Ouderkirk dominated the second, striking out the side to make it five strikeouts through two innings of work.

The Nittany Lions started off the second with a single by Steele and a walk by Piacentino. The blue and white was unable to capitalize with the two men left on base.

Zackarie Casebonne started off the third with a walk followed by a Jackson Hower hit-by-pitch for the Big Green. Tyler Cox then reached on a walk to load the bases. Ouderkirk battled back to retire the next three batters, striking them all out and making it seven strikeouts through three innings of work.

Penn State got the scoring started as Hannon led off the bottom of the third with a solo shot, his second home run of the year. Harry and Bramley followed the home run with a single each. Dartmouth was able to halt the Nittany Lion’s momentum as they were able to get another guy to cross home plate.

Dartmouth stranded two more guys on base to end the top of the fourth. Dartmouth had left seven runners on base failing to cash in any runs.

Cox led off the top of the fifth with a single and proceeded to steal second. He then took third base on a wild pitch. Ouderkirk retired the next three hitters, two of them being strikeouts. Dartmouth stranded another runner in scoring position and Ouderkirk’s strikeout total was up to 11 strikeouts through five innings.

Hannon continued his strong game leading off the bottom of the 5th with a walk then stealing second. Harry then drove in Hannon on a single making it 2-0 Penn State. Danny Will came in relief for the Big Green, and retired the next two Nittany Lions to end the scoring threat.

Connor Bertsch got hit by a pitch in the top of the sixth and was driven in by an Ivan Hoyt double, cracking the score column for Dartmouth. Ouderkirk was then pulled by his battery mate Steven Miller. A single by Tyler Robinson tied things up making the score 2-2 going into the bottom of the sixth.

Josh Spiegel continued his strong campaign notching a single in the bottom of the sixth. He then advanced to second on a passed ball. Grant Norris and Hannon then both walked, loading the bases with nobody out.

Spiegel scored on a sac fly by Harry. After advancing on a passed ball, Norris then scored on a wild pitch. After attempting to cut off a throw to catch Hannon stealing, the throw went over Dartmouth second baseman Milo Suarez’s head, Hannon then scored. At the end of the inning, Penn State led 5-2.

Suarez got a one-out double for the Big Green trying to get some momentum going. After advancing to third on a groundout, he was left on base to end the inning.

Leading off the bottom of the seventh, Tayven Kelley started things off with a double for the blue and white. In the next at-bat, Steele reached on an error, which was followed up by a double by Piacentino knocking them both in.

Piacentino reached base for the second time in the game with that hit. Dartmouth followed up the hot streak of Penn State by bringing in reliever Mac Burke. Hannon then drove in Piacentino on a groundout making it 8-2.

The Nittany Lions brought in Ryan Partridge to seal the victory. Partridge made quick work in the ninth, throwing nine pitches and with help from a well turned double play.

