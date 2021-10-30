Penn State picked up a commitment from a backstop Friday.

Class of 2023 catcher Martin Howell announced on Twitter that he committing to play for coach Rob Cooper and Penn State.

The Gillette, New Jersey, native bats right and throws right and comes in at 6-foot-2 195 pounds.

Howell has been playing in high school for his club team Diamond Jack Baseball and for his high school Watchung Hills Regional High School.

Howell becomes Penn State's fourth commitment for the class of 2023.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE