Coach Rob Cooper and Penn State added another in-state prospect Thursday night.

Left-handed pitcher and first baseman Jack Messina announced his commitment via Twitter.

Hailing from State College, Messina won't have to travel far to join the Nittany Lions after he graduates in 2023.

At 6-foot-1, the 205-pound senior plays for State College Area High School and Flood City Elite.

