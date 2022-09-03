Coach Rob Cooper and Penn State added another in-state prospect Thursday night.
Left-handed pitcher and first baseman Jack Messina announced his commitment via Twitter.
WE ARE!!! 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/3m5EYwf4Ka— Jack Messina (@jmessina03) September 2, 2022
Hailing from State College, Messina won't have to travel far to join the Nittany Lions after he graduates in 2023.
At 6-foot-1, the 205-pound senior plays for State College Area High School and Flood City Elite.
