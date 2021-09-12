Penn State received a verbal commitment Sunday.
Right-handed pitcher Cooper Ryan announced via Twitter that he will be continuing his baseball career at Happy Valley.
WE ARE…. 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/Qg1yAoPyJw— Cooper Ryan (@CooperRyanBSBL) September 12, 2021
Ryan is a State College native playing at State College Area high school.
The Nittany Lions have been busy in the offseason adding depth to the infield and pitching positions.
MORE SPORTS COVERAGE
On Sunday, it looked as if Penn State was going to be playing in overtime against NC State f…