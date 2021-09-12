Penn State received a verbal commitment Sunday.

Right-handed pitcher Cooper Ryan announced via Twitter that he will be continuing his baseball career at Happy Valley.

Ryan is a State College native playing at State College Area high school.

The Nittany Lions have been busy in the offseason adding depth to the infield and pitching positions.

