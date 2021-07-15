Penn State’s outfield will be down a man next season.

After four years with the program, Curtis Robison has decided to continue his athletic career at Gardner-Webb University.

Robison, who made the announcement on his Twitter page, said that his four years in State College have been “nothing but a blessing.”

The senior batted .273 for the season with four home runs and 26 RBI. He started 37 games for the Nittany Lions and was a career .230 hitter in his time at Penn State.

At Gardner-Webb, Robison will be led by head coach Jim Chester and will join a Bulldog squad that went 29-23 last season.

