Outfielder Curtis Robison (17) makes a safe hit outfield and runs to second during Penn State's first game in their series against Michigan on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Medlar Field in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Wolverines 3-2.

Penn State’s outfield will be down a man next season.

After four years with the program, Curtis Robison has decided to continue his athletic career at Gardner-Webb University.

Robison, who made the announcement on his Twitter page, said that his four years in State College have been “nothing but a blessing.”

The senior batted .273 for the season with four home runs and 26 RBI. He started 37 games for the Nittany Lions and was a career .230 hitter in his time at Penn State.

At Gardner-Webb, Robison will be led by head coach Jim Chester and will join a Bulldog squad that went 29-23 last season.

