In its first game against a Big Ten opponent, Penn State faced the tall task of taking down Rutgers, who entered Friday’s doubleheader sporting a 14-5 record.

Entering the first game, Rutgers ranked third in the Big Ten standings, behind only Purdue (16-1) and Maryland (17-3).

The Nittany Lions topped the in-conference opponent in five of seven contests in the 2021 season, but they entered the game as heavy underdogs.

Though it fell short in Game 1, the blue and white offense came up big to win the second game, and undoubtedly made its mark in both contests.

In Penn State’s first two at-bats of the series, Billy Gerlott and Johnny Piacentino cashed in a run, tying the number of runs scored in each of the team’s previous two outings.

The offense didn’t stop there, as Penn State would go on to add three runs in the third, highlighted by a Josh Spiegel home run.

More surprising was the pitcher they did it against. Rutgers’ Jared Kollar, who entered the game with a 3-0 record in five starts as well as a 1.84 earned-run average, was on the receiving end of the barrage.

The four runs are the most Kollar has given up in a start this season. After taking Kollar deep, the redshirt junior revealed his history with the pitcher.

“I played against him when he went to high school,” Spiegel said. “I’ve faced Jared, and I’ve played with him a lot.”

In Game 2, Rutgers sent Ben Gorski to the mound. Gorski was making his first start of the season, but he had made seven prior appearances in 2022.

In 11 and one-third innings, the redshirt sophomore had yet to allow a run, and he had only given up one extra-base hit.

That changed in the night game, as Penn State’s Jay Harry sent a moonshot over the right field wall, ending Gorski’s scoreless streak to begin the season.

In the following inning, Matt Wood doubled down with a triple that brought home Billy Gerlott, and Spiegel matched with a triple of his own, bringing the total to three runs charged to Gorski before his removal after two and one-third innings pitched.

After the game, Coach Rob Cooper addressed the team’s split.

“I was proud of our guys in the first game, and I told them in between games ‘just keep at it.’ The biggest thing we talked about going into today was competing and controlling that,” Cooper said. “We battled in the second game, so I'm proud of our kids.”

Regarding the team’s preparation for Rutgers, Cooper mentioned that it “had some things we saw in film.”

After producing just two runs in the previous two games, Cooper touched on the team’s turnaround.

“It helps having Johnny Piacentino in there for two straight games. He lengthens the lineup and he saw the ball well,” Cooper said. “Matt Wood was really good too.”

Cooper praised his shortstop Harry after his two-homer performance in Game 2.

“I absolutely love coaching Jay,” Cooper said. “He's an unbelievable kid. He works hard, he’ll be out there early [and] stays late.”

Regarding the team’s success, Harry said he believes it was only a matter of time before they broke through.

“I think we’ve been putting a lot of good at-bats together, we’ve been hitting the ball hard the last couple games, just not really getting rewarded for it,” Harry said. “We’ve definitely stuck to our approach, and it finally paid off.”

