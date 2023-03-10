In a close back and forth matchup, Penn State and Brown went down to the wire on Friday.

The Nittany Lions rallied in the ninth to defeat the Bears 7-6 in Cary, North Carolina.

Penn State came into the game with a 7-4 record overall having just lost to No. 15 North Carolina.

Brown came into the game still searching for their first win of the season at 0-7. They had just came off a loss at New Orleans.

Senior Daniel Ouderkirk started the game for the Nittany Lions. Ouderkirk came into the game with an ERA of 2.87 through 15 and two-thirds innings.

Ouderkirk matched up against senior Tobey McDonough from Brown. McDonough came into the game having pitched six innings with an ERA of 7.50.

The first three innings of the game were a low-scoring pitcher’s duel, with neither team being able to get much going at the plate.

In the top of the fourth inning, Brown was able to jump start its offense on a deep home run to right field off the bat of senior Ryan Marra.

The Bears would go on to score two more runs in that inning after Marra’s solo shot.

Ouderkirk was pulled from the game before the start of the fifth inning. He was replaced by senior Jordan Morales.

Ouderkirk finished the game having pitched four innings. He allowed three total runs, two of which were earned. He also notched 10 strikeouts in his short time in the game.

Penn State was able to respond with four runs of its own in the bottom of the fifth inning on a string of hits that it was able to put together.

McDonough was pulled midway through the fifth inning in the middle of Penn State’s run. He was replaced with freshman Carter Rasmussen.

McDonough finished the game having pitched four and two-thirds innings. He gave up four total runs, three of which were earned.

Brown then retook the lead in the top of the seventh inning on a second home run by Marra to right field and another homer from senior Jacob Burley.

Going into the ninth inning, the game was still up for grabs with Brown leading the Nittany Lions 5-4.

Junior Chad Rogers replaced Morales. Morales pitched four innings and allowed two runs.

Brown was able to cushion its lead in the top of the ninth inning on a two-out sacrifice fly to right field off of the bat of Burley which scored junior Reece Rappoli from third.

Rasmussen was sent out to start the ninth inning for the Bears against the bottom of the lineup for the Nittany Lions, which had combined for zero hits on the day.

Going into the ninth inning, the 5-9 hitters in Penn State’s lineup had been anemic. However, the Nittany Lions were able to make up for it late in the game.

Senior Johnny Piacentino was able to get the Nittany Lions back within a run of tying the game on a solo shot to center field on a two-strike count.

Immediately after Piacentino’s home run, sophomore Anthony Steele hit a line drive deep down the right field line for a stand-up double. Sophomore Derek Cease was sent in to pinch run for Steele.

Freshman Bobby Marsh then kept the momentum going for the Nittany Lions on another stand-up double that scored Cease from second base, knotting the game at 6 apiece.

Eventually the Nittany Lions racked up two outs and had their three hole hitter, junior Billy Gerlott, up with the game on the line and runners at the corners.

Gerlott got into a two strike hole, but was able to get the ball in play. He hit a ground ball into the gap between first and second base and it would have been a routine play if Brown wasn’t playing its middle infielders closer to second base.

Senior Ray Sass had to make a diving play to stop the ball, and his throw to first base was inaccurate, which allowed Gerlott to slide in safely in a wild way to end the back and forth game.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE