Penn State has four games this week, beginning with a Tuesday clash against Youngstown State, followed by a three-game weekend series against Rutgers.

All four games will be played at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, continuing a long homestand for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State is coming off of a series victory over Milwaukee, and the blue and white enters the week with a record of 7-10.

Here’s how coach Rob Cooper’s team stacks up against its weekly slate of competition.

Youngstown State

The Penguins will visit for a midweek game, with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. They come in with a record of 8-11, including a notable 5-2 win over Pitt.

The visitors from Ohio have won six of their previous nine games, after starting just 2-8. All three of the team’s most recent losses have come by a single run.

Youngstown State is averaging just over 4.4 runs per game, while allowing an average of just under 4.8 per game.

The Penguins have a team batting average of .221, an on-base percentage of .325 and a slugging percentage of .328.

Despite struggling to reach base, the team boasts 13 home runs this season, in comparison to Penn State’s seven. Juniors Bradden O’Shaughnessy and Andre Good lead the team with three apiece, but seven different players have at least one dinger on the year.

The Penguins leading batters are O’Shaughnessy and sophomore Seth Lucero, who both have a batting average of .333.

O’Shaughnessy and senior Lucas Nasonti are the only two players on the team who have started all 19 games this year.

In terms of pitching, the team has held opponents to a batting average of .237, but it allowed 17 home runs, averaging almost one per game.

Pitcher Matt Brosky is the team’s ace, leading all Penguins with 36 innings pitched paired with an elite 1.50 ERA. In five starts this season, the junior has held opponents to an average of .173.

The team has shown good control on the bump, tallying 154 strikeouts to just 57 walks.

Rutgers

In Penn State’s first Big Ten series of the year, the Scarlet Knights visit for a weekend series.

Rutgers is 13-5, but it has a matchup against Rider prior to its visit to State College. The team started 12-2 before dropping three of the last four decisions.

Though it hasn’t played a tough schedule, the team has put up impressive all around numbers.

Rutgers is a stark contrast from Youngstown State, as it is a team that can put up big numbers offensively, with games of 21, 18 (twice), 13, and 12 runs already this season.

The team averages 7.28 runs per game, while allowing only 3.23 — a difference of over four runs per game.

A large part of the offense has been redshirt junior Nick Cimillo, who is batting a gaudy .453 with five home runs, both highest on the team.

Redshirt sophomore Evan Sleight (.383), grad student Danny DiGeorgio (.365), freshman Josh Kuroda-Grauer (.340), and redshirt junior Richie Schiekofer (.333) all contribute to the team’s impressive overall average of .319.

The team has 21 home runs from nine different batters through its first 18 games, while allowing opponents to leave the yard only 11 times.

From the mound, Rutgers has been solid, with an aforementioned team ERA of 3.23 and an opponent batting average of .217. The Scarlet Knights have walked 63 while striking out 179.

Grad student Jared Kollar leads the way, with a 1.84 ERA and a 3-0 record in five starts. He’s pitched a team high 29 and one-third innings, allowing 20 hits and six runs.

The Latrobe, Pennsylvania, native has gathered 34 strikeouts, while allowing just a measly two walks to opposing batters.

