For the first time in nearly a calendar year, Penn State took the field Friday and earned a victory.

Playing their first game since March 12, 2020 and facing a Big Ten opponent for the first time since 2019, the Nittany Lions opened their 2021 campaign with a 6-3 win over Northwestern at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Penn State powered its way to the win with three home runs and three doubles. Six of the Nittany Lions' eight hits were for extra bases.

The result marks Penn State’s fourth consecutive opening day win and first win over Northwestern since 2017. The Nittany Lions were swept by the Wildcats in 2018.

With the score tied 2-2 after three innings, Penn State generated three runs during a big fourth inning, which proved to be the difference in the contest. Designated hitter Josh Spiegel began the frame with a solo home run and the Nittany Lions benefitted from three walks, two hits and a hit-by-pitch to tack on two more runs.

Both teams scored in the eighth, as Northwestern utilized some small ball to scratch across a run. Penn State responded immediately, as pinch hitter Parker Hendershot hit a solo homer just inside the left field foul pole to make it 6-3.

Spiegel says hello

Redshirt freshman Josh Spiegel made his Penn State debut Friday and proved why he earned the start on opening day.

The designated hitter’s first two at-bats resulted in a pair of home runs to left field, both of which were solo shots. He swatted a double later in the matchup to finish the game 3-for-4.

Spiegel transferred to Penn State in the fall from Oklahoma State. He appeared in just three games for the Cowboys during the shortened 2020 campaign and took a redshirt year in 2019.

Dees dominates the bump

In his second season as Penn State’s opening day starter, Bailey Dees took the ball for the Nittany Lions and produced another strong outing.

Dees dealt for five innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits while striking out five. The junior commanded the strike zone and prevented Northwestern from starting any sustained offensive rallies.

Dees continued his success from the abbreviated 2020 season in which he posted a 1.88 ERA in five starts. He has now allowed three runs or fewer in his last six starts, dating back to the beginning of last season.

Shingledecker shines

Left-hander Tyler Shingledecker entered the game in relief of Dees and tossed four shutdown innings, allowing just one run on two hits. The sophomore allowed one walk and struck out nine Wildcats to earn the save.

The performance comes after Shingledecker’s 2020 season in which he made five relief appearances and posted a 0.64 ERA. The southpaw held opponents to a .067 batting average last year.

