Penn State baseball added a pair of weapons to its arsenal Tuesday morning courtesy of the transfer portal.

The Nittany Lions welcomed graduate transfer Thomas Bramley and Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, native Bobby Marsh to the blue and white lineup.

As the Mount St. Mary's backstop, Bramley led the Mountaineers with 11 long balls while starting in all 48 games.

Ranked as the No. 12 prospect in Pa. by Perfect Game in 2021, Marsh returns to Centre County after spending one year at Florida Atlantic.

Bramley and Marsh join West Virginia-transfer Daniel Ouderkirk as the trio of additions for Penn State heading into its 2022 campaign.

