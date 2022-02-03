With a little over two weeks until its first game against Monmouth, Penn State is hoping to sure up its offensive power after the team’s 18-24 finish last spring.

While the blue and white has lost many of its former statistical leaders like Gavin Homer, who topped team batting average and stolen base charts, or Justin Williams, who was drafted by the Houston Astros, it also boasts valuable new additions like C.J. Pittaro, a recent Vanderbilt transfer.

Consistent team leaders like junior Johnny Piacentino, who led the team in home runs and doubles last season, and catcher Matt Wood, who boasted a .295 batting average with 21 RBIs in the spring of 2021, remain on the roster and are likely to stay prominent in the batter’s box.

Here’s a look at some of the names that might fill out Penn State’s offense in 2022.

The On-base men

Cole Bartels

A sixth-year team member, graduate student Cole Bartels is looking to add to his 30-hit career total for the blue and white.

The Belmont, Massachusetts, native started in 26 of 42 games. He ended the season with a .333 on-base percentage as well as five extra-base hits and a home run.

While not a traditional slugger, the 6-foot-3 mixed-position player may offer some on-base consistency in this spring’s lineup.

Jay Harry

Though only a freshman last season, Jay Harry started all 42 games for the blue and white, ending the spring with a .268 batting average and 18 RBIs.

The 6-foot sophomore put 38 hits on the books, 10 of which were extra-base hits and a lone home run.

Likely to remain a starter throughout the season, the Metuchen, New Jersey, native could serve as an example for the team’s incoming freshmen and continue to raise his career .335 on-base percentage.

Matt Wood

Though often bringing considerable power from the left side of the batter’s box, Matt Wood has also provided an important level of consistency for the blue and white

He ended last season with a batting average of .295 — the highest of any returning player.

The junior catcher started in 39 games in 2021, spending his time rotating around the dish as both catcher and designated hitter.

The 5-foot-10 Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, native drove in 21 runs and ended the season with a .384 on-base percentage.

This season, Wood will likely be vital as a team leader and statistical headliner. His ability to reach first base (or second, considering last spring’s 10 doubles) as well as his potential as a power hitter will make him one of the blue and white’s greatest assets this spring.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

The sluggers

Johnny Piacentino

Johnny Piacentino, the team’s junior center fielder, will likely be the keystone to this spring’s offense. He ended last spring with eight home runs and 15 doubles — the most of any player.

The Cherry Hill, New Jersey, native boasts a career slugging percentage of .553 and has garnered 43 RBIs for the blue and white.

Last season, Piacentino started in all 42 games and will likely do the same beginning Feb. 18.

His power from the right batter’s box will be invaluable as the team searches for a winning record in 2022.

Tayven Kelley

A junior outfielder, Tayven Kelley will likely get some more playing time this season. He started 27 games last spring, ending the season with a .238 batting average and a .386 slugging percentage.

Though he only put 24 hits on the board last spring, nearly half of those were for extra bases.

If the Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania, native can keep numbers in that range, his power could be one of the blue and white’s most reliable sources of runs.

Josh Spiegel

Though he has only played one full season with Penn State, Josh Spiegel has served as a standout power hitter. Rotating with Wood, the redshirt junior split time between catcher and designated hitter.

He started 38 games last spring, batting .261 and driving in 22 runs, and of the returning players, Spiegel cracked the second-most home runs in 2021.

His 6-foot-3 height and .440 slugging percentage will aid in the blue and white’s lineup of sluggers.

Potential in the chalk boxes

While the six men above have shown off some talent on the diamond during their time in the blue and white and placed statistics in the books, they may not be the only standout batsmen this spring.

Pittaro, a sophomore infielder, batted .333 before transferring from Vanderbilt, granted in was in a limited role with the Commodores. He will likely see substantial playing time as he searches for his role among the team.

Sophomores Kyle Hannon and Billy Gerlott, as well as redshirt sophomore Tyson Cooper, will also seek to raise their batting averages and set themselves apart among the 39-man blue and white roster.

In their first introduction to college baseball, several freshmen contenders may have opportunities to show their capabilities on Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, as well.

From the left batter’s box, outfielder Noah Burke will seek to prove himself as a viable starter, after the Pittsburgh native led his high school to the Pennsylvania State Championship in 2018.

Son of coach Rob Cooper, Jake Cooper, will also seek to provide promising stats in his first season for the blue and white.

The 5-foot-9 infielder helped lead State College Area High School to the district championships in 2018 and 2019.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

+3 Final 2 Big Ten opponents remain ahead for Penn State wrestling’s weekend matches With a perfect 14-0 record under its belt to this point in the season, Penn State will aim t…