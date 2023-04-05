Despite getting the bats going and having an explosive offense, Penn State was unable to complete the comeback against Bucknell on a beautiful Tuesday evening at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The Bison defeated the Nittany Lions 17-14.

The game saw the blue and white go down early by as much as seven, which turned into a one-run deficit on two different occasions.

Penn State has scored double-digit runs in four of its last nine games but has only won two of those: beating Binghamton 15-1 on March 21 and beating Pitt 16-8 on March 28.

Junior Billy Gerlott drove in three runs on two hits, but he struck out earlier in the game with the bases loaded.

“I struck out with the bases loaded in the second or third inning. I don’t want to say that if I get a hit there, the game turns out different, but we have to be better all around.” Gerlott said.

If it wasn’t for pitcher Ben DeMell, the Nittany Lions might’ve been down by a lot more runs. Gerlott spoke highly of the Concord, Ohio, native.

“He [DeMell] kept us in the game for three-to-four innings; he kept it close. We were able to claw ourselves back in the game. It didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to. We have to be better,” Gerlott said.

Bucknell struck first blood, driving in a run in the second inning followed by a grand slam by Grant Voytovich, making the score 6-0.

Something the Nittany Lions have been able to do this year is bounce back. On several occasions in the 2023 season, it has been a come-from-behind victory or a large deficit turning into a one run game.

“At the end of the day, we’re the Penn State Nittany Lions,” Gerlott said. “Nobody believes that we can do anything, but we got each other in the locker room.”

Coach Rob Cooper was displeased with the way his players were swinging the bat but gave the guys credit for battling all game.

“I don’t like the way that we’re swinging the bat. I don’t like our approaches, I thought we wasted a lot of at bats. I’ll give our guys credit, they kept battling in it. We gave away too many at-bats,” Cooper said. “I have to figure out a way to get back connected with them and get them to believe that they’re really, really good.” Cooper continued.

Two of the Nittany Lion runs came via an error. Bucknell combined for four errors in the game alone, giving some unearned runs to Penn State.

Cooper also spoke about the consistency of his players on the field.

“Good teams don’t care who they’re playing. They don’t need everything to go their way. Good players have pride and we need to get back at that and be that type of group,” Cooper said.

Tyson Cooper, one of Rob Cooper’s two sons on the team, filled a very big role in the game, getting on base four times and shutting the door at catcher.

“I thought he [Tyson] played his butt off. We got our first run with two outs, he got hit by a pitch and he caught well. Did a very good job,” Rob Cooper said.

Something Penn State has been able to do in the early season is generate momentum off the fans. Penn State’s coach apologized to the fans for not being able to get the job done on such a nice evening for baseball.

“The atmosphere was awesome, but I want to apologize to each and every one of them. Great crowd, great environment, great job by our marketing people. Gotta play better.” Cooper said.

“I’m a big Phillies fan, you know Bedlam at the Bank. Well this was Mayhem at the Med tonight. At the end of the day, we lost, but the energy was there, that’s a lot of fun. That’s why you play baseball, especially here.” Gerlott said.

