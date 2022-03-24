Baseball vs. Youngstown St, Team

The Penn State baseball team gathers before their game against Youngstown State at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in University Park, Pa. on Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2022. The Penguins defeated the Nittany Lions 2-1.

 Nick Eickhoff

Penn State's Big Ten opening series against Rutgers will look a little different this weekend.

Due to anticipated precipitation and cold temperatures in State College, Sunday's game against the Scarlet Knights has been moved forward to Friday.

The blue and white now will play a doubleheader on Friday, beginning at 3 p.m., and the last game of the series will be Saturday at 5 p.m.

