Penn State's Big Ten opening series against Rutgers will look a little different this weekend.

Due to anticipated precipitation and cold temperatures in State College, Sunday's game against the Scarlet Knights has been moved forward to Friday.

🚨Weekend Schedule Update🚨Due to anticipated precipitation and temperatures on Sunday, our schedule for this weekend vs. Rutgers will now be:Friday - Doubleheader at 3 p.m.Saturday - 5 p.m.➡️ https://t.co/82JkYTYWY0#WeAre pic.twitter.com/G8WscOK6iz — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) March 24, 2022

The blue and white now will play a doubleheader on Friday, beginning at 3 p.m., and the last game of the series will be Saturday at 5 p.m.

